Over the past few years, entertainment has influenced fans and supporters in many aspects, including Religion. The "He Gets Us" campaign is a committed endeavor to spread awareness about Jesus and Christianity.

With a massive $100 million media investment, the campaign is making a big splash by running two ads during The LVII Super Bowl 2023. This move is a continuation of the nationwide launch that started in 2022, and the message of "He Gets Us" has been everywhere, appearing on television, billboards, and social media. Despite its widespread exposure, the campaign is sure to spark interest and conversations among those who encounter it.

The Campaign That Promotes Jesus Aired in the Super Bowl

The "He Gets Us" campaign took a novel approach to promote faith through its 30- and 60-second Super Bowl commercials. In a recent article in Christianity Daily, the advertisements encourage viewers to visit the HeGetsUs.com website, where they can access resources such as live chat, prayer, virtual Bible study programs, and a convenient app.

The He Gets Us campaign was inspired by a study that revealed the toxic dynamic of division and hostility in our communities. The study found that individuals from all walks of life, including those with diverse faith traditions and no religion, feel threatened by differing opinions on justice, dignity, and humanity. This close-mindedness, selfishness, and hypocrisy lead to a vicious cycle of hatred. The findings are a stark reminder of the need for increased understanding, empathy, and respect.

The NFL has been very closely affiliated with Religion, as most players are devout Christians. It has been primarily evident that they use faith as a catalyst for their success.

Who and What is Behind this Campaign?

Speculations have surfaced about what is behind the "He Gets Us" campaign and to understand their real motives and goals.

According to USA Today, behind the campaign lies the Servant Foundation, known as the Signatry. This Kansas-based charity donates to conservative non-profit organizations to shift US policy to the right. The "He Gets Us" campaign is believed to be affiliated with anti-LGBT and anti-abortion legislators.

Between 2018 and 2020, the Servant Foundation donated over $50 million to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a non-profit designated as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. This non-profit has played a vital role in the fight over abortion and non-discrimination laws at the Supreme Court and various states across the country.

Although these speculations surface, "He Gets Us" states that the funding behind the advertising campaign, aimed at promoting the message of Jesus, is a collaborative effort from a group of individuals who believe in sharing his story. The anonymity of the donors and those behind the campaign is intentional, as the focus is solely on Jesus and the impact of his teachings rather than on any individual.

Some critics suggest that the authenticity and reputation of the campaign are far from true. The traditional methods of promoting Christianity, such as big churches, numerous events, and expensive marketing campaigns, may not resonate with younger generations.

In an article shared by MSN, according to Dr. Kevin M. Young, a biblical scholar, and pastor, young people are skeptical of these grand gestures. They are seeking authenticity and real action from religious organizations. They want a church that practices what they preach and actively helps those in need, including marginalized communities like refugees, LGBTQ+ individuals, and those negatively impacted by the church's past actions. The need for accountability and making a tangible impact resonates with young people, and a lack of it might leave them wanting to be addressed by the latest advertising campaign.

