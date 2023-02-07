The upcoming Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, February 12, 2023, is expected to be full of fun, excitement, and competitiveness among competing teams. People always await the halftime show performer, in which it will be Rhianna. Advertisements are a significant contributor to this big sports event, in which "Jesus" will be one of them this year.

A powerful marketing campaign, "He Gets Us," aimed at presenting Jesus Christ as a relatable figure, has made headlines with its announcement to air nationwide commercials during the highly anticipated Big Game.

'He Gets Us' Advertising Campaign to Air in Super Bowl

The 30- and 60-second advertisements will urge viewers to visit the HeGetsUs.com website, where they can engage in live chat, receive prayer, join a virtual Bible study program, and download a convenient app. This unique approach to promoting faith is expected to make a significant impact and bring the message of hope to a broad audience.

After extensive research by He Gets Us into contemporary culture, it became clear that people from all walks of life feel that those are constantly threatening their values, beliefs, and identities with differing opinions.

The study, which included individuals from a range of faith traditions and those with no religion, found that there is a widespread perception that those who hold opposing views on justice, dignity, and humanity are not only incorrect but evil and deserving of enmity.

This toxic dynamic is fueled by close-mindedness, selfishness, and hypocrisy, leading to a vicious cycle of division and hostility. The findings of this research are a sobering reminder of the need for increased understanding, empathy, and respect in our communities.

According to the Times of San Diego, the "He Gets Us" Super Bowl commercials aim to showcase the impact of Jesus' teachings on love, kindness, and generosity, as expressed by Jon Lee, a principal at Lerma. The advertisements, which have received funding from a $100 million foundation of Christian donors, seek to give a voice to Jesus' followers who seek to reclaim the name of Jesus from those who use it to judge, harm, and divide.

On the other hand, Jason Vanderground, president of Haven, highlights the compassionate and forgiving nature of Jesus, who held strong beliefs and principles but treated others with radical love and compassion.

Christian Players and Fans Will Rejoice

The advertising campaign, which was released in December 2021, has gained a lot of attention, with online videos depicting Jesus as a rebel, activist, and dinner party host being viewed over 300 million times and billboards with messages such as "Jesus let his hair down, too" appearing in high-traffic areas such as Times Square and the Las Vegas strip.

Advertising He Gets Us in such events significantly impacts the revival of faith among people. The Super Bowl is a massive event in which many people and Christian players would be inspired and motivated when they view these ads. According to Church leaders, the stars of the teams that would compete in the Super Bowl are devout Christians: Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

These players have dedicated their games to God and gave their utmost thanks to the man above for guiding them in every game and bringing them to the Super Bowl. This rivalry will be among the greatest as they honor their battle with the man above and inspire others.

