Science has been one of the valuable critics of Christianity as sometimes discoveries and pieces of evidence science present a counter assessment to the teachings of the bible. On Sunday afternoon, Professor Drew Crain will speak at the Science & Theology Lecture Series, organized by the First Presbyterian and First United Methodist churches in Oak Ridge.

According to a shared article in MSN, the talk will explore the relationship between Science and Christianity and will be presented in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian's sanctuary building. Professor Crain, who authored the 2019 book "Science and Christianity: Past, Present, and Future," will discuss the history and future of the intersection between these two fields of study.

As a professor of biology at Maryville College, he is well-versed in how scientific inquiry and religious belief can inform and influence each other. Attendees can expect an educative discussion to shed light on this crucial topic.

Professor of Maryville College to Lecture About the Science and Christianity

Dr. Drew Crain, a dedicated professor at Maryville College in East Tennessee, has won several awards for his excellence in teaching, including the "Teacher of the Year" award. According to Helwys, Drew is well-known for his passion for his students, and in his free time, he can be found exploring and leading hikes in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

While Drew's primary research focuses on environmental health, his scholarly activities have expanded to explore the relationship between Science and Christianity. He has been actively involved in his local church for the past two decades, serving as an elderly pastoral council member and Bible study teacher. Drew's commitment to Science and religion provides a unique perspective that inspires and engages others.

Dr. Drew Crain said that many members of mainstream churches today lack an understanding of how to reconcile Science and faith in the 21st century. In his upcoming lecture, Dr. Crain aims to address this gap by presenting scriptural and scholarly insights into some of the most fundamental scientific concepts of our time.

In the article in Oak Ridger, the concepts include the creation of the universe, the evolution of life on Earth, conservation, the climate crisis, and transhumanism. Dr. Crain asserts that Science and faith are committed to pursuing truth and critical inquiry. His book, "Science and Christianity: Past, Present, and Future," published by Smyth & Helwys Books in 2020, is a valuable resource for anyone seeking a better understanding of the intersection of Science and religion. Dr. Crain holds degrees in biology and zoology and has been teaching at Maryville College since 1998, where he earned recognition as "Teacher of the Year" in 2015.

Also Read: Religious Americans See Less Contradiction in Science and Bible, says Pew

The Relationship between Science and Religion

The relationship between Science and religion has been debated for many years. While some view them as incompatible, others see them as complementary. It is a common misconception that Science and religion are at odds with each other, but this is not necessarily the case.

Biologos explains that Science and religion have unique ways of understanding the world; when they work together, they can lead to significant advancements. Science can help inform religious practices and beliefs, and religion can provide a moral compass for scientific endeavors.

Some of the most prominent scientists in history were deeply religious, and many scientists today continue to find spiritual fulfillment in their work. The wonders of the natural world, revealed through scientific discovery, can inspire a sense of awe and wonder that many people find deeply spiritual.

Ultimately, the relationship between Science and religion is complex and has many sides. Both have important roles to play in our understanding of the world and our place in it.

Related Article: God Is Much Deeper Than Science And Famous Scientists Believe That, Pastor Says