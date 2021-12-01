Sometimes, the wisdom of man drives him to dismiss the idea of God. But a minister emphasized that Christianity is deeper than the world's insight.

"Christianity is not rocket science. God is far more complex than science," Dan Delzell, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Nebraska, wrote in his article on The Christian Post.

To further prove his point, Delzell presented statements from some scientists, individuals who are considered to be best thinkers, declaring their devotion and awe of God. These include Paul Dirac, Albert Einstein, John Polkinghorne, Nicolaus Copernicus, Louis Pasteur, Alexis Carrel, Alexander Fleming and Blaise Pascal.

The pastor shared that Dirac, a 1933 Nobel Prize winner and physicist who contributed to the development of quantum mechanics and quantum electrodynamics, regarded God as a "mathematician of a very high order" who created the universe by using advanced mathematics.

"Some people find it hard to accept the fact that God is trillions of times smarter than the most intelligent scientist to ever walk on Earth," Delzell noted.

This statement from the minister echoes the Bible's declaration in 1 Corinthians 3:19.

"For the wisdom of this world is foolishness in God's sight," the verse says.

Einstein seems to support this passage from Scripture when he compared man to a little child who enters a library of books in many languages. The scientist said that the child can only know that the books have authors but does not know how they were written nor understand their languages.

"The child dimly suspects a mysterious order in the books but doesn't know what it is. That, it seems to me, is the attitude of even the most intelligent human being toward God," Einstein added.

Einstein has a heartwarming story about his defense of the LORD. When he was in college, he reportedly argued with his atheist professor about the existence of God using his mastery in Physics.

"Man, by nature, becomes proud of his scientific knowledge, as if somehow he is the author of his intellectual prowess," Delzell observed.

But the pastor pointed out that everything man has is given to him, as the Bible states in 1 Corinthians 4:7.

"It was God who created man with a mind capable of doing science," he further said.

The pastor's statement rings true with Einstein. The physicist revealed that the Theory of Relativity actually came to him in a dream, showing that the idea of its development is not his but of the LORD.

Polkinghorne, a former mathematical physics professor of Cambridge University, viewed human's capacity to discover scientific insights as merely a "gift of the universe's Creator," citing Genesis 1:26-27.

"Science is possible because the universe is a divine creation," the professor said.

Delzell went on to contend that "Christianity is not rocket science" because man's "immortal soul is far more complex than science," which has the ability to know the Lord Jesus Christ and develop a personal relationship with God.

Even Copernicus declared his awe of God and considered his talent to understand the wisdom, majesty and power of the LORD as a form of worship to the Most High.

Pasteur revealed that the deeper he digs into science, the greater he appreciates God's greatness.

"The more I study nature, the more I stand amazed at the work of the Creator. Science brings men nearer to God," the French chemist stated.

Delzell noted that one can only know God by accepting Jesus as his Savior, as written in John 3:36.

He added that theology, which is much more important than science, is properly done by understanding the Scripture correctly. He also stated that nature itself reveals the existence of God while the Scripture shows His plan to redeem those who seek His grace and salvation.

Carrel, a French surgeon who won the Nobel Prize in 1912, explained the accessibility of Jesus.

"Jesus knows our world. He does not disdain us like the god of Aristotle. We can speak to Him and He answers us. Although He is a person like ourselves, He is God and transcends all things," he said.

Delzell reiterated that "Christianity is not rocket science" but that Jesus Christ can bring man to heaven when his earthly body expires, which he said can never be done through any scientific knowledge.

Fleming, who invented penicillin, declared that his greatest discovery is not the popular life-saving antibiotic but his need of God.

"...and that I was nothing without Him and that He loved me and showed His love by sending Jesus to save me," he added.

"Science does not have the capacity or the power to forgive sins and usher souls to Heaven. Christianity is not rocket science, but it is your only path to God and to eternal life in Paradise. Do you want to know Jesus Christ and enter Heaven when you die?" Delzell said.

Even Pascal, a multi-talented French scientist, proclaimed God as a trusted guide in life.

"He that takes truth for his guide, and duty for his end, may safely trust to God's providence to lead him aright," he said.

In conclusion, Delzell stressed that "Christianity is not rocket science" but that it requires wisdom from the Word of God and the Holy Spirit to be able to understand and believe the Gospel.

"Otherwise, all you have to hang your soul on is science. And science cannot transport your body and soul any farther than the moon," the minister further stated.