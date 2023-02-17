As the disaffiliations continue from the United Methodist Church, dozens of churches in Oklahoma are facing a critical decision in the coming months as the debate over LGBTQ+ inclusion within their denomination continues to rage on.

This issue has been happening within the United Methodist Church for some time, with a growing divide between those who support the inclusion of LGBTQ+ members and those who oppose it. The ongoing conflict has caused some churches to consider severing ties with their denomination entirely. As the clock continues to tick, these congregations are left with a weighty choice that could have significant consequences for their future.

Oklahoma Churches that are Members of the UMC to Decide Whether Leave or Stay

In northwest Oklahoma City, Crown Heights United Methodist Church is a place where everyone is welcome. The sign that says "All Are Welcome" is not just mere signage. It is a reflection of the core values of the church, which are inclusive and welcoming. According to Koco, Rev. Trina Bose North, who leads the church, is committed to creating a safe and equal space for LGBTQ people.

Rev. Bose North is a lifelong member of the UMC, and she knows that historically the church has been welcoming to all. However, in recent years, the church has become divided over issues related to homosexuality. Despite this, Bose North and her church are determined to continue welcoming everyone who wants to be a part of their community.

Rev. D.A. Bennett of St. Andrew's Community Church in southwest Oklahoma City has been a United Methodist Church member for as long as there has been a United Methodist Church. According to a shared article in Yahoo! News, in 2021, the members of St. Andrew's voted to leave the UMC and join the Global Methodist Church, a traditional denomination of Methodism.

The decision was made because of the perceived disobedience and outright defiance of the covenant of the UMC. St. Andrew's wanted to join a denomination with a biblical perspective of marriage between a man and a woman, which the Global Methodist Church affirms. Bennett stated that the 2019 general conference set out to create a uniform standard for the UMC, but it still needs to resolve any of the debates. The split has led to conservative churches leaving the UMC instead of the more progressive ones.

The UMC's Policy Regarding Same-Sex Marriage

Despite the United Methodist Church's official policy against same-sex marriage, some clergy and churches have supported marriage equality by conducting ceremonies for same-sex couples. In an article in HRC, the Book of Discipline explicitly forbids United Methodist ministers from performing same-sex marriage ceremonies. It prohibits such traditions from being conducted in United Methodist churches.

In 2019, the denomination reaffirmed this ban on marriage equality at a special conference. However, many churches and clergy still have chosen to celebrate same-sex marriages despite this policy. These individuals believe that all love is equal and that the church should be a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone. A national list of these churches can be found online.

