The campaign of the Republicans to increase awareness and their conservative view of gender-affirming or transgender care has been potent as they have been using the same tactics when they battle against abortion legislation.

On the other hand, these tactics to spread awareness focus more on the well-being of minors, which is at high risk of getting harmful side effects and have less understanding of the world. It is important to note that every individual has their own decision and right to express themselves, only that these conservatives fight for their beliefs and the safety of minors or this young generation that would undergo such treatment.

Anti-Abortion Strategies Being Utilized in Fighting Against Gender-Affirming Care on Minors

A lot of events occurred early this month in terms of touching on the topic of transgender care. These events include the political standpoint on how some potential government leaders oppose and support the system.

Former President Donald Trump, who aims to take back his seat in the presidency, identified specific actions to restrict gender-affirming care. Senator Josh Hawley also launched an investigation in Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital and passed his Hawley Bill in the article of Christianity Daily.

But President Joe Biden is on the other side of the pole wherein he fully supports the system and prohibits discrimination on the acknowledgment of sex, sexual interest, and gender identity.

According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Devon Ojeda, senior national organizer for the National Center for Transgender Equality, said that conservatives are using a similar strategy to restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary minors as they have done with abortion restrictions.

This strategy includes criticizing the science behind these treatments, warning about their safety, penalizing providers, and amplifying stories of those who have regretted the procedure. This similarity in tactics shows that the conservative playbook on reproductive rights and gender-affirming care is similar, which can have significant consequences for the healthcare of marginalized communities.

Ojeda warns that restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors could be used as a source or example to impose broader restrictions for adults. This has historical precedent, as some of the earliest Supreme Court cases related to abortion post-Roe v. Wade focused on parental involvement and minors. Ojeda highlights that some bills have been introduced to ban gender-affirming care for people under the age of 21 to 26, with the ultimate goal being a complete ban on these treatments.

Restriction of Transgender Care on Minors Rises

Last month, Utah was one of the leading restrictors of gender-affirming care for minors. In the story of Christian Post, the controversial Senate Bill 16, which seeks to regulate the medical treatment of minors with gender dysphoria, was signed into law by Utah Governor Spencer Cox. The bill prohibits doctors from performing sex change surgeries on children and sets strict guidelines for prescribing hormone blockers and cross-sex hormones.

The legislation has ignited a heated debate among various groups, including medical professionals, civil rights advocates, and the public. The fact that the governor, a Republican, signed the bill into law just one day after it was passed by the Utah legislature further emphasizes the divisive nature of this issue. As this new legislation takes effect on July 1st, it remains to be seen how it will impact the healthcare of transgender and nonbinary minors in Utah and potentially set a precedent for similar legislation in other states.

