Governor Spencer Cox of Utah recently made headlines by signing a controversial bill into law. Senate Bill 16, sponsored by Senator Mike Kennedy, seeks to regulate the medical treatment of minors with gender dysphoria. The bill bars doctors from conducting sex change surgeries on children and establishes strict guidelines for prescribing hormone blockers and cross-sex hormones.

This new legislation, which will take effect on July 1st, has sparked a heated debate among medical professionals, civil rights advocates, and the public. Cox, a Republican, signed the bill into law just a day after it was passed by the Utah legislature, solidifying his stance on the issue.

Recent Legislation on Medical Treatment for Minors with Gender Dysphoria

In Utah, individuals seeking to change the legal gender on their birth certificates are required to undergo gender reassignment surgery. Some courts have deemed this requirement unconstitutional, but it remained in place as of my knowledge cutoff in 2021.

Minors in Utah cannot change their gender on birth certificates, even with parental consent. These restrictions on gender reassignment surgery and the inability of children to change their gender on official documents may cause difficulties for transgender individuals seeking to align their legal documents with their gender identity.

In an article in Christian Post, Utah's recent legislation regarding medical treatment for minors with gender dysphoria requires a thorough review of the medical evidence surrounding hormone therapy. The state's Department of Health and Services has been tasked with reviewing the evidence and providing legislative recommendations.

Additionally, the Division of Professional Licensing must create a certification process for providers seeking to prescribe hormone treatments. Governor Cox stated in a recent statement that the increasing number of experts and countries worldwide are pausing such treatments for new patients until more research can be conducted on their long-term consequences. He also emphasized the need for careful consideration and deliberation when creating legislation that affects vulnerable youth.

Although the bill was not perfect, the governor expressed gratitude for Senator Kennedy's nuanced approach to the issue. Governor Cox vowed to continue pushing the legislature for additional resources to support organizations that assist the affected community in Utah.

Also Read: California Law Requires Christian Medical Professionals To Undergo 'Transgender Training'

ACLU Deputy Director's Statement

Chase Strangio, the Deputy Director for Transgender Justice at the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project, spoke out against the recent legislation signed into law by Utah's Governor Spencer Cox. In a story in ACLU, Strangio referred to the bill as a "devastating and dangerous violation of the rights and privacy of transgender Utahns, their families, and their medical providers."

The statement highlights the deep concern and frustration of the transgender community and their allies over the restrictions imposed on medical treatment for minors with gender dysphoria. Strangio pointed out that the claims of protecting vulnerable youth ring hollow when the voices of parents, medical providers, and the youth are ignored.

He emphasized his commitment to advocating for the autonomy and freedom of transgender youth and assured them that the fight was not over. He vowed to continue defending their right to access the care they need.

According to The Guardian, Governor Spencer Cox signed the recent bill into law and issued a statement explaining his decision. Cox stated that he based his action on the belief that it was the safest action to temporarily halt hormone treatments and sex change surgeries for new patients until more research can determine their long-term consequences.

He acknowledged that his words might not comfort those who disagree with him but expressed hope that they can be treated with more love and respect as they work better to understand the science and consequences of these procedures.

The governor's statement reflects a cautious approach to a complex and sensitive issue, balancing medical treatment for those struggling with gender dysphoria with the need for further research and understanding.

Related Article: Mom of Transgender Kid Barred Entry at Canadian Christian Camp Decries Human Rights Case Dismissal