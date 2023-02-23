A former pastor warns that there would be spiritual paying of consequences after a controversy over implementing an 'After School Satan Club' in a Viginia Elementary school.

According to Fox Business, a bomb threat was triggered after the club's formation, causing the students to be evacuated from the building around noon. The police took too long to investigate the threat and classes were dismissed. It was said that it was intended for the newly formed club.

'After School Satan Club' in B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake Ignites Issues

According to recent reports in News Nation Now, The Satanic Temple (TST) has launched a new club, the "After School Satan Club", which is said and defended as unrelated to Biblical Satan. The organization says Satan is a literary figure representing "rejecting tyranny over the human mind and spirit." Despite its name, the TST does not worship Satan or believe that Satan exists.

The religious organization is famous for advocating empathy, rejecting tyrannical authority, opposing injustice, and promoting common sense. The group has made several court challenges to laws that often protect or promote Christianity, especially those put forward by conservatives.

Jonathan Morris, a theologian and Fox News contributor spoke on the show "Varney & Co." about the human desire to explore spiritual matters, including the darker side. He cautioned that delving too far into the dark side can have negative consequences.

Morris was reacting to the formation of a Satan club, which he believes is a way to identify individuals interested in the darker aspects of spirituality. He suggested that those drawn to such clubs are likely disturbed and fascinated by darkness. Morris then emphasized the existence of goodness and light, stating that where there is darkness, there must also be light.According to a shared article in MSN, Jonathan Morris shared a spiritual message of sacrifice on Ash Wednesday, a holy day when the Catholic community begins the season of Lent. Morris highlighted the significance of Lent as an opportunity not only to give something up but also to consider what one can do for the good of others.

He emphasized the importance of self-reflection, asking himself, "what am I not doing that I should do?" While Lent is a time of sacrifice, Morris noted that it is also a time to consider how to serve one's family, friends, and those in need.

Also Read: Pennsylvania School Board Rejects Parent's Bid To Create An After School Satan Club

A Bomb threat Following the Club's Formation

According to a report in Fox News, an anonymous email was sent to several media outlets threatening a primary school in Chesapeake, Virginia, where an After School Satan Club recently had its first meeting.

The email accused the club of promoting devil worship and un-Islamic values and threatened the school board member, the superintendent, and the club organizer. An explosive detection dog at the school flagged a backpack, and Virginia State Police X-rayed it but found it empty. No other objects were found in the school. This incident occurred after the community was divided over the After School Satan Club, with some parents objecting to its formation.

Related Article: Satanic After-School Clubs Called a "Direct Attack" on Christianity in Children