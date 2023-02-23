As the controversy over gender-affirming care for minors intensifies, some states are now pushing through banning all sorts of procedures of transgender care, specifically for children.

Indiana lawmakers' move to ban gender-affirming transition procedures for ages 18 and below has sparked considerable controversy and backlash from treatment supporters. Although it has been defined and proven to have practical positive effects on gender dysphoria and to minimize depression among those who suffer from affirming their genders, some adverse side effects are alarming for young people's health.

Ban on All Gender-Affirming Care Procedure have been Passed in Indiana

Parents Krisztina and Ken Inskeep's teenage son came out as transgender and began to receive gender-affirming transition treatments that significantly improved his mental health.

The ban in Indiana includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and social transition at schools. According to WTHR, the Inskeeps spoke out against the bill, calling it "cruel and arrogant," as their son's mental well-being depended on the support of healthcare professionals.

Despite their testimony, the bill passed the Senate public health committee with an 8-3 vote and will move on to the entire state Senate for consideration. Conservative lawmakers across the country have been introducing bills that target LGBTQ individuals, including trans athletes and drag performers, and limit gender-affirming care.

In another source, Fox 59 reported that the Health and Provider Services Committee of the Indiana Senate had passed a bill proposing to ban gender transitioning procedures and treatments for anyone under 18. The bill, known as Senate Bill 480, passed by an 8-3 vote and would prohibit minors from accessing gender-affirming medical or surgical treatment, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

An amendment was added to the bill, clarifying that counseling and mental health services would still be available to minors. During the hearing, testimony was heard from those who supported and opposed the bill, including a doctor from Riley Children's Hospital who called gender care programs "life-saving care" for transgender children. The bill will move to the entire state Senate for further consideration.

Opposing Committee against the New Bill Testifies on Why this Ban is Wrong

Behind these amendments of laws and legislation are opposers. Most opposing committees of the bill have experience with the said treatments, and so far, they have not experienced harmful side effects.

According to U.S. News, young transgender residents of Indiana spoke before legislators on Wednesday in support of gender-affirming care. Some testified about their positive experiences with puberty blockers and hormone therapy, stating that these treatments had improved their mental health and allowed them to come out on how they believe their gender and identify themselves.

Others spoke about their desire to receive gender-affirming care in the future. A few people who had detransitioned also testified, but most of the testimony opposed the proposed bill. Dr. Lauren Bell, a spokesperson for the Indiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, explained that puberty blockers are reversible, although this is rare. The bill, banning all gender-affirming care for Indiana minors, will move to the entire state Senate for further consideration.

