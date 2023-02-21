Gender-affirming care has been one of the hot topics nowadays for its increasing demand for the safety of the people who will undergo it. A survey was conducted at the University of Houston, Texas, and more than half of the respondents said that gender-affirming care for minors is considered child abuse.

According to AAMC, the World Health Organization defines gender-affirming care as a set of interventions that support and validate an individual's gender identity, particularly when it conflicts with the gender assigned at birth.

These interventions include social, psychological, behavioral, and medical measures aimed at helping transgender people align different aspects of their lives, such as emotions, relationships, and biology, with their gender identity. According to some, it is very alarming that minor children are allowed to undergo such procedures even though they are still not in their legal state.

Survey Shows That Most Texans Disapprove of Gender-Affirming Care on Minors

Most people in texas support the legislation against gender-affirming care or surgery on minors. According to the survey of 1,200 respondents revealed by Austin American Statesman, conducted in the Univesity of Houston, 57% of Texans would support the law that will criminalize any form of gender-affirming care on children and consider it child abuse. 73% of the Republicans are said to back up the legislation, and 36% of the Democrats.

According to Texan News, the survey also includes a topic on favoring a ban on changing the biological sex on the child's birth certificate unless there are spelling, clerical errors, or ambiguous sex organs, and 65% agree. The survey was also racially sensitive; 70% of the blacks approved the ban, and 60% of the Latinos. The democrats are below 50% of those who support such a ban.

Often, most medical associations support the decision of parents and medical professionals who agrees to let a child undergo gender-affirming care. The American Medical Association is one of the strong contenders in countering such legislation. The association stated that this government decision is dangerous and revokes the right of the people to decide for their well-being.

An AMA board member, Dr. Michael Suk, said that gender-affirming care procedures are specifically designed for the patient's well-being. This is medically necessary and closely monitored evidence-based care that aims to improve the physical and mental well-being of all who wants to undergo such treatment.

Other Communities Raise Restrictions to Raise Security and Safety

Most states and community fear that such procedures might harm young patients and lead to their demise or regrets. Recently in an article reported in Christianity Daily, Europe increased its restriction on minors' access to gender-affirming care.

Europe aims to make sure that the young patients who will have access to such treatments will be at the peak of their safety when undergoing hormonal therapies and sex-changing surgeries. Such restrictions are said to be designed to ensure the best interest of the minors or young people who wants to experience the procedures are considered.

