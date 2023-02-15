Gender-affirming care or transitional surgery to the identified gender is popular nowadays, wherein it is legal in numerous places. Europe, one of the biggest countries in the world, is pushing for stricter gender-affirming care.

Some Americans who disagree with state limitations on "gender-affirming care" say that Sweden, Finland, and the U.K. have not eliminated hormonal therapies. They're claiming that Republican legislators who want such restrictions go beyond Europe and oppose what European health authorities suggest.

Stricter Gender-Affirming Care

Recently, European health authorities have conducted extensive research to examine the advantages and risks of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. According to City Journal, these studies' results suggest that these treatments' potential benefits are not sure.

Consequently, European policymakers have made it harder for minors to access these treatments, imposing strict eligibility criteria and limiting access to the medicines to a closely monitored research setting. These limitations have been implemented following the Dutch protocol, which has become a benchmark for other countries.

The restrictions aim to ensure that young people have access to the appropriate care and treatments that best suit their needs while minimizing the potential risks associated with hormonal therapies. While these limitations may make it difficult for some trans individuals to access the treatments they require, they are designed to ensure that the best interests of young people are being considered.

AAMC News defines Gender-affirming care as a range of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical interventions intended to support and validate an individual's gender identity. These treatments, ranging from counseling to hormone therapy, help transgender individuals align their biological, interpersonal, and emotional lives with their gender identity.

The timing of interventions for children is based on several factors, such as parental consent and cognitive and physical development. The primary objective of these treatments is not treatment but to develop an understanding and create a secure environment for the child to explore their emotions, queries, and issues.

Surgery to realign a person's chest or genitalia or reduce the Adam's Apple is seldom performed on those under 18. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has released a policy statement on gender-affirming care, emphasizing the importance of a supportive environment for children.

Also Read: Trans Care Center Informant Reveals Alarming Conditions in Gender-Affirming Hospital for Children

Raising the Restrictions is Good for Increasing Safety

The move of Europe to raise restrictions with the regulations is good, wherein there are several conditions wherein some procedures are harmful to patients, especially children. In a recent story published in Christianity Daily, Jaime Reed has worked as a case manager at a children's hospital's transgender center. She observed a significant increase in young patients receiving hormone prescriptions that could have long-lasting effects, including infertility.

In a tell-all article for The Free Press, Reed raised concerns about the lack of formal protocols and sole authority of the center's co-directors, which led to many young patients being prescribed hormones without fully understanding the negative consequences. She witnessed a rise in teenage girls seeking testosterone treatment, and medical practitioners quickly attributed various symptoms to gender dysphoria. Reed's revelations highlight the need for more oversight and better practices in medical care for young transgender patients.

Indeed, restrictions can raise the protection and careful considerations for the procedure to be a lot safer, significantly when it harms the well-being of the one who will undergo the treatment.

Related Article: Utah Passes Law Restricting Youth Gender Surgery and Hormone Treatment