An After School Satan Club in Northampton County Middle School is subjected to be reviewed by authorities following a threat that had closed schools.

Saucon Valley School District in Pennsylvania was closed on Wednesday due to a threatening voicemail that was left at the School District office on Tuesday. The voicemail was made by a man who referenced the approval of the new After School Satan Club.

The After School Satan Club to Be Reviewed

According to WFMZ, the superintendent, Jaime Vlasaty, decided to close the school in consultation with the Lower Saucon Police Department. She will also recommend a full review of the club's use of the district's facility in light of the threat and the disruption it caused.

A representative from the Satanic Temple, June Everett, and a parent, Marjulee Colon, shared their views on the newly approved After School Satan Club at Saucon Valley Middle School. Colon, who is opposed to the club, initially thought it was a joke when she heard about it.

Everett explained that the club is not a joke and is run by the Satanic Temple, which does not view Satan as evil, unlike the Christian belief. Colon disagrees and finds pentagrams and demons to be negative symbols. She has her own children in private school and is concerned for other parents.

Marjulee Colon plans to hold a prayer event outside Saucon Valley Middle School on March 8, on the same day that the After School Satan Club is scheduled to have a meeting. According to 11 News, over 100 people have joined the Facebook group for the event. The school district had initially approved the club in a letter to parents, which Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty confirmed.

June Everett, the national campaign director for the After School Satan Club, urged the community to accept the club's existence, stating that they have the same rights to public spaces as everyone else. However, the school was closed on Wednesday after a threatening voicemail was left at the district office referencing the club. As a result, Vlasaty plans to recommend a full review of the club's use of school property due to the threat and the disruption it caused.

Anonymous Parent Gave Comments on Why Parents Wanted the Club

In the report of The Morning Call, an anonymous parent from Saucon Valley spoke to The Morning Call this week, explaining why he asked the Satanic Temple to open the After School Satan Club in the Lehigh Valley. The parent wanted an alternative to Christian-based programming for his child but chose to remain anonymous due to fears of harassment.

The parent acknowledges some Christians' negative reactions to the club but understands their perspective since the parent was turned off by their religion as well. The club's fate will likely be discussed at the next Saucon Valley School Board meeting, which will take place on Tuesday at the district high school.

