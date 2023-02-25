The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has marked its first anniversary. Southfield church hosts an evening service paring for the war in Ukraine for a year.

On February 24, 2022, Russia initiated the invasion of Ukraine. Initially, Russian forces made significant gains, but Ukrainian defenders could rebuff attempts to seize major cities like Kyiv and launch counterattacks against Russian positions.

Britannica said the Russia-Ukraine War started in February 2014 when disguised Russian troops covertly invaded the Ukrainian autonomous republic of Crimea. This conflict expanded in April of the same year when Russians and local proxy forces seized territory in Ukraine's Donbas region. For seven years, fighting in eastern Ukraine resulted in more than 14,000 deaths.

Vigil to Commemorate the First Anniversary of The Russian Invasion in Ukraine

A vigil was held at St. Mary the Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral to commemorate the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Church members passed out small Ukrainian flags, and the service began with the ringing of a bell. According to the Detroit News, a church member, Michael Serdiuk, spoke about the "365 days of war" and "365 days of terror."

Throughout the weekend, multiple efforts are planned in Michigan to support those impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These include demonstrations, collecting supplies, and celebrating Ukrainian heritage.

Detroit News continued that the vigil was organized by Elizabeth Symonenko, who cited the long history of Russian aggression towards Ukraine, including the 1932-33 genocide in which 7 million Ukrainians were starved to death. She expressed frustration with the global community's lack of attention given to these atrocities.

According to the current updates reported on CNN, the President of Ukraine, Zelensky, has declared 2023 as the year of Ukraine's victory over Russia. He expressed faith and reliance on his country's ability to defend itself against attacks but did not provide a timeline for when the conflict might end.

Aid and Support Continues to Rain in Ukraine

The ongoing war in Ukraine has met with millions and millions of supporters and aid from other countries with which these two countries allied. It has been crucial for Ukraine to fend off and fight Russia without the help of allied countries because of its advanced war equipment of Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's message of hope has reached the world's leaders worldwide, and officials of world leaders are releasing statements stressing their support for Ukraine. The German defense ministry announced it would send four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, bringing the total to 18.

Sweden has also pledged to send Leopard 2 tanks as part of a military package with air defence components. Poland has already delivered some of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

However, the situation remains tense as Russia continues its military build-up near the Ukrainian border. In addition, the White House reported on Friday that Russia and Iran are deepening their military cooperation, with Russia potentially providing fighter jets to Iran. The international community closely monitors the situation and supports Ukraine in its efforts to defend its sovereignty.

According to ABC News, US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on an unannounced trip ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion. During his visit, he met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and announced an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine.

