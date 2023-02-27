Robberies in churches have been rampant by the start of the year. But prayers have been the defense mechanisms of these churches that halted the robbers' attempt and made them realize that the one they are messing with is the house of God.

Prayers have been an evident tool in times of tragedies and hardships as it helps in the mental state during the crisis. It miraculously expands people's consciousness. It's like God has given the person clarity of mind.

Halted Armed Robbery in the Church Thanks to Prayer and Pastor

A group of alleged robbers attempted to break into the All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri. Still, it was reportedly prevented when the pastor and the congregation prayed for them. According to Fox News, former police officer and current pastor Marquaello Futrell said the Holy Spirit apprehended the alleged robbers during the Sunday morning service on Feb. 12.

One of the men carrying two bags had entered the church and was asking questions of the children's services director. Futrell immediately felt something was amiss and alerted the congregation. The police eventually caught the group of alleged robbers.

The pastor of a church in Kentucky, who is also a former police officer, noticed suspicious behavior from a group of young men attending a church service. According to a shared article in the New York Post, Father Marquaello Futrell became suspicious of something in their waistbands. A congregation member later saw one of them drop a firearm. Rather than causing alarm among his congregation, the pastor calmly continued the service and immediately informed the police. He also took steps to ensure the safety of the children in the church and directed his staff to record the faces of the men as potential evidence.

The pastor eventually approached the men and reminded them of his law enforcement background, informing them that he still had "a cop anointing" and could see through their behavior. He then encouraged the men to receive prayer and reminded the congregation that God would protect them from any harm. The men agreed to receive blessings, and the community prayed for them for several minutes.

Miracles Happen During Evil Attempts

Other Churches experienced a miracle as robbers attempting to do bad things are being punished and stopped by their evil motives.

According to a story in Catholic News World, in Monterrey, Mexico, a man attempted to break into the Cristo Rey Parish to rob it but ended up injuring himself. The suspect, Carlos Alonso Sánchez, 32, allegedly entered the church under alcohol and stumbled upon a statue of an angel.

In his attempt to break in, he fell and injured his neck with the sword of the angel statue. Sánchez was left lying on the front patio of the church and asked for help from some pedestrians. The police arrived at the scene and took him to the University Hospital, but he reportedly refused to be transferred in an ambulance.

The incident took place at around 2:00 a.m. last January. The police officers, UMT Ambulance paramedics, and Monterrey Civil Protection rescuers arrived to assist the injured suspect.

