New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave a speech at an interfaith breakfast on February 28, where he rejected the idea of the separation of church and state. He compared the state and church relationship to that of a body and a heart, arguing that separating them would lead to the state's death.

According to Baptist News, Adams stated that his personal beliefs were essential to his role as an elected official and that his policies were enacted with a "God-like" approach. He emphasized that he walks and talks with God, and being the mayor of New York City means being a servant of God.

Adams also suggested that prayer is the solution to gun violence, and his policies are grounded in his faith and sense of morality, informed by his belief in God. The audience had mixed reactions to Adams' speech. Some praised his candidness and strong beliefs, while others were concerned about the implications of the separation of church and state. Regardless of one's stance, it is clear that the mayor's faith is a significant part of his identity and worldview, influencing his governing style.

In the story of The Guardian, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was elected by a large margin in 2021 after winning a crowded primary in the heavily Democratic city. However, his time in office has been controversial due to his handling of issues such as crime, homelessness, and sanitation, as well as allegations of nepotism and inconsistent veganism.

At an interfaith breakfast, Adams made statements that drew mixed reactions, including suggesting that prayer is the solution to gun violence and rejecting the idea of the separation of church and state. He argued that the state is the body and the church is the heart; separating them would lead to the state's death.

In the story, Adams also emphasized that his personal beliefs are an integral part of his role as an elected official and that he approaches his policies with a "God-like" approach. Despite some audience members applauding his strong convictions, others expressed concern about the implications of the separation of church and state. Adams' remarks suggest that his faith is a significant factor in his governing style, which has drawn praise and criticism.

Spokesman of the Mayor Defended His Stand

According to the New York Times report, the spokesman for Mayor Adams, Fabien Levy, defended the mayor's remarks at the interfaith breakfast, stating that the mayor was expressing that his faith guides his actions. Levy emphasized that the policies made by the administration are rooted in the mayor's belief in a creator.

The report also states that it has been a while since New York City had an openly religious mayor. Adams' predecessor, Bill de Blasio, considered himself a spiritual person, while Michael R. Bloomberg was a secular Jew who rarely attended services at his Reform synagogue.

