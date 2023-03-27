Father Joseph Crowley stated something unexplainable happened inside the church during a St. Thomas Catholic Church mass. The eucharistic ministry reportedly had difficulty finding hosts, but suddenly, more hosts appeared in the ciborium.

Eucharistic Miracle During Mass at St. Thomas Catholic Church

After a mass on Sunday, March 5, Father Joseph Crowley announced to the congregation that a eucharistic minister had seen something that could not be explained while administering communion.

The Catholic News Agency reported that Father Crowly emotionally said that "One of our eucharistic ministers was running out of hosts and suddenly there were more hosts in the ciborium. God just duplicated himself in the ciborium."

"It's really, really cool when God does these things, and it's really, really cool when we realize what he's done and it just happened today," he added. The Archdiocese of Hartford is investigating this possible miracle. As mentioned, on its tour worldwide, the exhibition "Eucharistic Miracles of the World," sanctioned by the Vatican and featuring documentary evidence of 152 such miracles, has made its way into more than 3,000 churches.

On the other hand, according to Historic Buildings of Connecticut, early in 1869, St. Thomas Parish was founded, and after approximately two years, the first permanent pastor was chosen. In 1872, a basement chapel was opened, and in 1876, the finished church was dedicated. The church was built on land donated by Aaron Thomas, the son of the clockmaker Seth Thomas. The expansion of the parish around the turn of the century mandated the construction of a larger church to accommodate the growing congregation. The church was constructed at the intersection of East Main Street and North Main Street between 1906 and 1908.

Eucharistic Miracles Occured in Church

As per the Magis Center, a few notable Eucharistic miracles occurred many years ago. Others have taken place more recently, such as the eucharistic miracles that occurred in Buenos Aires between 1992 and 1996 and have been verified by scientific research. On the other hand, several miracles have happened in the past 20 years.

Accordingly, a host that had been consecrated was accidentally dropped on the floor of the Church of Saint Hyacinth in Legnica, Poland, on Christmas Day in 2013. The host was placed in a container that contained water to get it to dissolve. Instead, it resulted in the formation of crimson streaks. In February 2014, the host was investigated by several research institutes, one of which was the Department of Forensic Medicine in Szczecin, which reported that "In the histopathological image, the fragments were found containing the fragmented parts of the cross-striated muscle. It is most similar to the heart muscle."

Moreover, although most Eucharistic miracles involve a host that bleeds, the one in Chirattakonam, India, was slightly different. In April 2001, the pastor of St. Mary's church in Chirattakonam, India, Fr. Johnson Karoor, exposed the Holy Sacrament so parishioners could worship before it. Soon after, Father Karoor pointed out what he saw, three dots on the host. When he told the people what he saw, they confirmed his observation.

The priest then went away for a week, and when he returned, he saw that the host had taken on the appearance of a human face in his absence. He questioned a server of the altar to see if he observed anything in the host, just to be sure it wasn't his mind. The altar server responded, "I see the figure of a man."

