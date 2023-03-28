A destructive tornado hit the lower Mississippi Delta, causing significant damage and resulting in at least 25 fatalities and several injuries. The impoverished region was hit hard by the storm.

The lower Mississippi Delta is predominantly farmland, with stretches of red tractors, aging silos, and farm animals seeking shelter under the shade of pine trees. However, in Rolling Fork, the landscape is dramatically altered due to a recent tornado.

In the recent story in Christianity Daily, the storm struck late on a Friday evening, causing severe damage to the area. The tornado was rated a preliminary EF-4 by the National Weather Service, which means it had top wind gusts between 166-200 mph.

Community Helped Hand on Hand to Preserve Historic Church

The system swept through four counties in Mississippi, resulting in 25 fatalities. According to MPB Online, in neighbouring Alabama, one person died after being trapped under a mobile home. The tornado's impact was so powerful that it sent pickup trucks flying through the air, while bricks from people's homes were scattered throughout the town. Most of the trees in the area now lean northward due to the storm's force.

Father Greg Proctor, an Episcopal priest who leads the Chapel of the Cross Church, described the devastation caused by the recent tornado in Rolling Fork. The town has been wiped out of most of its trees, and the Chapel of the Cross Church's red brick building, one year away from celebrating its 100th anniversary, has suffered much damage. The bell tower, which held a large cast iron or brass bell, was destroyed, and Proctor and his congregation hoped it could be salvaged.

Despite the destruction, nearly a dozen men, including members of Proctor's congregation and volunteers from as far away as Arkansas, have come together to salvage what they can from the wreckage. They have worked to save items such as silver and panels of stained glass. Proctor spoke of the love and support shown by people who came together to help, following the commandment to love God and love your neighbor.

William Moore, one of the long-standing members of Chapel of the Cross, is among the volunteers helping to salvage items from the wreckage. Despite living a few miles away, he has been attending the church for over 60 years and has served as treasurer for 40 years. He expressed his devastation at the destruction of the church, describing it as the prettiest in the county.

Lost Almost Everything

Despite the intense heat, people worked throughout the town on Sunday, including utility workers, construction crews, and emergency responders. According to WBHM, volunteers were also working to help some people save what was left of their homes after the tornado destroyed them. Only a few walls remained standing, which was the center of her home.

Patricia Kenny, a resident, and her family survived the tornado by taking cover in a bathroom and a closet. Her sister Brenda Morris, who was also in the house then, expressed gratitude that they were all still alive but noted that they had lost everything in the storm. They tried to find anything salvageable, including purses with identification and important papers. However, much of their belongings were destroyed.

