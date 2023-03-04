A historic church in East Nashville struck by a tornado has overcome the devastation and rebuilding a more substantial church. In March 2020, a tornado hit the East End United Methodist Church on Holly Street in East Nashville.

The church suffered severe damage from the tornado, and the only remaining part of the building was the stairs leading up to what was once the main entrance. The church members attempted to preserve the original sanctuary of the 115-year-old church, but they determined that it would be too costly and hazardous due to its unstable structure.

Recovery, Hope, and Perseverance

The East End United Methodist Church congregation in Nashville, Tennessee, had their church destroyed by a deadly tornado in March 2020. According to WSMV, they have been celebrating their worship services at Warner Elementary school. However, the church plans to rebuild on the same site.

After demolition in 2022, they plan to break ground on a new church this summer. The new building will resemble the original structure, with a sanctuary that reflects what was there before. The church plans to reuse some of the materials salvaged from the old building, including refinished stained-glass windows and some pews.

Additionally, they plan to incorporate some of the trees that fell during the tornado to create unique pieces for the new church. The East End congregation hopes to complete the new building by the end of 2024, as the site lies in a historical overlay of the neighborhood, and their designs had to be approved by the historical commission.

People Become More Religious in Natural Disasters

According to OUP Blog, research indicates that individuals become more religious following natural disasters. This increase in religiosity is observed in people of different religions, income groups, and educational backgrounds on all continents.

The research found that religiosity increased nine times more in areas that were hit by earthquakes compared to those that were not affected. This intensification of existing personal beliefs occurs in believers rather than non-believers taking up religion. The study utilized surveys of over 200,000 individuals across the globe, and six particular questions were identified as critical measures of religiosity.

These findings suggest that natural disasters may lead to a long-term increase in religiosity passed down through generations.

Churches As Shelter For Natural Calamity

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has guidelines for using church buildings as shelters during or after a natural disaster. While other community facilities may be better suited for accommodating large groups, if no other options are available, a church building can be used as an emergency shelter with ecclesiastical authorization.

However, cooking equipment and heaters not typically found in the building cannot be used, and pets, except for service animals, are prohibited. Toilet facilities may also need to be more adequate for large groups, and only certain parts of the building can be used for non-church purposes.

Visitors must adhere to Church standards of conduct, including refraining from alcohol, tobacco, and drugs. An assigned ecclesiastical leader must be present when another organization is using the building. Liability forms must be signed for any damage or misuse of the facility, and a Facility Use Agreement has been drafted for the American Red Cross in the United States.

