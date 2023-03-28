The Tranquil United Methodist Church, built 172 years ago, was destroyed by the recent storms in Mississippi. This was not the first time the church was hit by a tornado, as it had been destroyed 101 years ago and rebuilt in 1922.

The church has been a community hub for generations and served as a meeting place for people in Wren. Despite the dwindling congregation numbers over the years, the church has remained an essential part of the community.

172-Year-Old church Destructed

According to Fox 19, The pastor, Dr Raymond Roomey, is hopeful for the church's future and urged the members to hold onto their memories and cherish the pictures of the church from before the disaster. Although their faith has been tested, the church members gathered on Sunday to pray and remember what was and is to come. A stained glass window with a cross installed in the church in 1950 was a landmark for people travelling down Highway 45 and a reminder that their doors are always open.

In the story in KCTV5, Lauren Gillentine King, who had attended the church every Sunday as a child, expressed the devastation at seeing the church in the rubble. However, she emphasized that the community made the church, not the building. She noted the resilience of the community's faith, which had held them together through previous destruction and would continue to do so.

Katie Morgan Oliver expressed her deep attachment to the Tranquil United Methodist church, which was destroyed by the recent storm. According to her, her 89-year-old grandmother and 9-year-old daughter are church members, and the church has served as a community center for generations in Wren. She said that the people who have come together around this church have made it so special and have always been a welcoming meeting place for everyone in the community.

The entrance of Tranquil, which has always had its doors open, includes a stained glass window with a cross on it that was put in in 1950.. According to Music Director Ricky Gillentine, the window was a landmark for people travelling down Highway 45 and a reminder that they were welcome to come in and pray. The congregation has received visitors worldwide who have signed their registry book and expressed appreciation for the open doors. Despite declining numbers over the years, Pastor Dr. Raymond Rooney remains optimistic about the future of Tranquil.

Community Must Be Ready For Destructive Storms

Mississippi is grappling with the aftermath of a massive tornado that swept through the state, leaving at least 25 people dead and causing extensive damage to communities. According to an article in The Manila Times, the storm has left devastated residents preparing for another round of extreme weather, with the National Weather Service issuing warnings of potential new "supercell thunderstorms" in Mississippi and neighbouring Alabama.

Search-and-rescue teams are assessing the destruction, which includes destroyed homes, flattened buildings, and wrecked cars in Rolling Fork. President Joe Biden has released disaster aid to help with the recovery efforts.

