Far-right groups have attacked two congregations belonging to the United Church of Christ because they sponsored drag shows in their communities.

Loomis Basin Congregational UCC, located in Loomis, California, had to cancel its fundraising event due to the threats they received. Moreover, due to continuing threats, the church also had to postpone its in-person worship service scheduled for Sunday, March 26. Another church, the Community Church of Chesterland, Ohio, was attacked with Molotov cocktails a day before.

Attacks at the UCC Supporting LGBT Events

Both of the United Church of Christ congregations, Loomis Basin Congregational UCC and Community Church of Chesterland, have been targeted by white nationalist organizations. According to a report in WECT, these attacks have taken the form of hate messages, threats, and even firebombing. Despite the attacks, both churches remain committed to their mission as Open and Affirming churches, providing a sanctuary for marginalized members of their communities.

The UCC General Minister and President, the Rev. John Dorhauer, expressed concern over the rise of threats towards these open communities. He emphasized the UCC's solidarity with them and pledged to utilize every available resource to ensure their safety and amplify the voice of justice for the LGBTQ community.

The recent attack on the Community Church of Chesterland destroyed some of its lighting and front sign, which read, "Please don't steal flags, happy to give you one," due to the frequent theft of the congregation's Pride flags. The church's pastor, Chad Peacock, estimates that their flags have been stolen around 120 times.

Peacock referred to the attack as a hate crime and expressed frustration with the focus on their congregation due to their display of rainbow flags and acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals. However, he also emphasized the importance of the church's role in advocating for the local LGBTQ+ community in Geauga County, Ohio. Peacock believes that without their church, few other places provide the same kind of safe space for the LGBTQ+ population in the area.

In the article in WKYC, according to a press release from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the attack on the Community Church of Chesterland caused minor damage to the church's exterior. The attack involved at least one incendiary device, which caused scorching on the building's exterior and damaged one of the church's signs. Fortunately, no one was injured during the attack as the church was unoccupied then.

In response to the attack, the Community Church of Chesterland is taking additional security measures to ensure the safety of everyone attending the upcoming Drag Brunch and Story Hour events on April 1. Law enforcement officers are currently investigating the incident.

Also Read: United Methodist Church Agency Grants LGBT Advocacy Group Regardless of Ban on Funding Gay Gatherings

Heightened Security to the Upcoming Event at the Community Church of Chesterland

Despite the recent attack on the Community Church of Chesterland, both events scheduled for April 1 are expected to proceed as planned. WDTN reported that the Chesterland Police Chief, Craig Young, took steps to protect attendees at both events and is working closely with the Chardon police and the Geauga County Sheriff's Office to ensure a coordinated security plan.

Chief Young emphasized that they are focused on protecting everyone involved in the events, including those who plan to protest. He acknowledged that this situation is challenging, and they take it very seriously. Meetings are held throughout the week to finalize the security plan and ensure all law enforcement agencies are on the same page.

Related Article: Pope Francis and Other Church Leaders Disagrees the Criminalization of Homosexuality