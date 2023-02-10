According to the Christian Post, after the historic peace pilgrimage to South Sudan, Pope Francis, the Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly, and the Archbishop of Canterbury issued a joint statement decrying the criminalization of homosexuality.

Church Leaders Stand on Homosexuality

During a news conference on the return trip, the pope stated that criminalizing homosexuality was a 'sin,' an 'injustice' and that those who identify as homosexual 'should not be marginalized.'

While returning from South Sudan, the pope interviewed the media aboard his flight. In the interview, he stated that the criminalization of homosexuality, which in certain countries carries the death penalty, is 'an issue that must not be allowed to pass by.' "There is something wrong here," the pope added. He also stated that people who have homosexual tendencies are children of God, that God loves them, and that God is with them throughout their journey.

Archbishop Justin Welby and Dr. Iain Greenshields, the moderator, also attended the press conference on the airplane. The Archbishop of Canterbury reiterated the sentiments made by Pope Francis and referred to a debate that is taking place this week in the General Synod of the Church of England regarding controversial plans to allow blessings for same-sex couples.

The Archbishop also stated that even though the Church of England and the Anglican Communion had passed resolutions opposing the criminalization of homosexuality, 'it has not changed the mentality of many people.' Rev. Greenshields continued, "In my reading of the four Gospels, I have not come across a single instance in which Jesus excludes anyone."

There is not a single place in the four Gospels where I find evidence of anything other than Jesus showing love to everyone he comes into contact with, he added. Politico reported that South Sudan is one of 67 countries worldwide that has made homosexuality a crime, with the capital penalty being imposed in 11 of those countries. Advocates for LGBTQ rights claim that even in jurisdictions where such laws are not enforced, they still contribute to an atmosphere ripe for harassment, discrimination, and even violence.

LGBT Rights

Based on the article of Human Rights Watch, both sexual orientation and gender identity are fundamental components of who people are as individuals, and neither one should ever be a basis for hostility or violence. Human Rights Watch collaborates with activists from various identities and causes to advocate for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons.

As mentioned, LGBT people work to get laws and policies passed that will ensure everyone's dignity is preserved. They are working for a world where everyone can enjoy their rights to the fullest extent possible. According to United Nations, the international law about human rights, every state is required to ensure that all individuals' human rights are respected and protected without exception.

However, laws banning cross-dressing are frequently used as a tool to prosecute transgender people based on their gender identity and how they represent themselves. In addition, discriminatory laws exist in 70 different nations, making it illegal to engage in private, consenting relationships with someone of the same sexual orientation.

