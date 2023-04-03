The president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a plan to build 15 new temples across the globe. President Russell M. Nelson announced it during the final session of the General Conference. Six of these 15 temples will be built in the United States, and the others will be distributed internationally.

The 15 Locations Where The Temples Will be Built

In a statement, President Nelson said that the main purpose of building temples is to honor and worship our lord Jesus Christ. He stressed that each temple is a sacred house of God where members could create covenants and receive essential ordinances that can purify and enrich their lives in ways that no other form of worship does.

He also expressed the church's commitment to ensuring that these blessings are accessible to members worldwide. According to the Newsroom of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the 15 locations where the temples are said to be constructed:

Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Iquitos, Peru

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Jakarta, Indonesia

Hamburg, Germany

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Springfield, Missouri

Winchester, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now has 315 temples in operation, including those that have been dedicated, are currently being built, have been announced, or are still in the planning and design stages. According to The Church News, 176 have previously been dedicated, four have renovation plans stated, and three are now refurbished.

Eight temples are slated for dedication, with 56 now under construction or just finished. In addition, 83 other temples have been declared and are in the planning and design stages.

Additionally, President Nelson has announced 133 new temples since entering office as the leader of the Church of Jesus Christ, which makes up about 42% of the total number of temples in the church. Three of these 133 temples have already been consecrated, five more are expected to be, 42 are now being built, four are expected to break ground, and 28 have known sites.

A Brief Summary of Churches Added to the Different Locations

The 15 new temples President Nelson has announced are situated and said to be located worldwide. In Brazil, which he referred to as the "heart of the church," will add two additional temples, bringing nine to the country. According to KSL, there are 1.5 million Latter-day Saints and 50 organized stakes in brazil.

The Philippines will also receive two additional temples, bringing 12 total temples. Indonesia will receive one, and it is the first temple to be constructed in Jakarta to serve the country's 7,500 Latter-day Saints who are spread across 25 congregations.

The third temple to be built in Germany will be the country's first after the dedication of the Frankfurt temple in 1987. Lethbridge, Alberta, will house the tenth temple in Canada, while San Jose and Bakersfield will house the eleventh and twelfth temples in California. Moreover, Missouri will get its first time since the dedication of the Kansas City temple in 2012 as well as its third temple overall. The second temple in Virginia will be built in Winchester, and the second one in North Carolina will be in Charlotte. The first temple was consecrated in Raleigh in 1999.

