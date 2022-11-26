The Church of the Latter Day Saints reported on its current activities reaching out to countries with people in need. Reportedly, the denomination mobilized in French Polynesia, Uganda, Guam, and more to serve the communities that are in need of basic commodities.

Recently, the denomination provided first responders, a new facility for mothers, and a new water system, among other things.

Current Activities the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The report said that for a village in Guam, the denomination delivered over 14 water tanks. It added that this is important for the community as it does not have any access to city water and primarily relies on rainwater. As such, they can only request water delivery from a water company in times of droughts.

Additionally, the 14 water tanks were placed strategically to ensure that it would be efficiently utilized by the community.

As for French Polynesia, the church partnered with the Polynesian Federation of Civil Protection to help when it comes to emergency response support. The church provided specialized rescue equipment as well as additional water rescue training.

There were also members of the local Latter-day Saints who received training from the organization.

There's also the work of the Latter-Day Saints in Jinja City, Uganda. The denomination provided funding and equipment for a new maternity ward, the Bugembe Health Centre. Donating over $100,000 in equipment, the church provided multiple maternity beds, a nebulizer, and an incubator to the center.

The Latter Day Saints also extended a hand to the Western Cape Department of Health to provide new audiology equipment to the Rural Health Services. The denomination donated over $100,000 in hearing aids and portable repair toolboxes for the area.

Reportedly, the denomination recently also had outreach programs for the people of Cambodia and Ecuador.

Also Read: Pope Francis Taps Archbp. Claudio Gugerotti To Head Dicastery for the Eastern Churches

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints page, it is a denomination with over 16 million members worldwide that makes up over 30,000 congregations in over 160 countries and territories.

The mission of the church is to 'help all of God's children come to Jesus Christ through learning about His gospel, making and keeping promises with God (covenants), and practicing Christ like love and service.'

The church believes that in 1829, God the Father and Jesus Christ appeared before Joseph Smith who directed him to establish the church. It believes that God also inspired Smith to translate an ancient record written by prophets who lived on the American contents. This would become the Book of Mormon, a book that that denomination follows alongside the Bible.

Currently, the denomination is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to the denomination, it follows the same pattern as the ministry of Jesus Christ. The church says that it is led by the General Authorities and General Officers. As for the General Authorities, it is made up of the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the General Authority Seventies, and the Presiding Bishopric.

Related Articles: South Carolina Methodist Church Sells Fresh Apples, Other Items to Fund Charity Work