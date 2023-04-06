Easter is a celebration that takes place once a year to remember the most significant events in Christian theology: the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This event serves as the cornerstone of the Christian faith. It symbolizes that every Christian who has died will be resurrected when Christ returns.

Significance of Christ's Death and Resurrection to Christian

According to Christianity, for a person to call themselves a Christian, they must have faith that the Lord Jesus Christ rose from the dead. It is not enough to acknowledge that He died on the cross for our sins; we must also believe He rose from the dead to obtain eternal life. Christ satisfied our obligations, but His death on the cross is meaningless if He does not possess authority over death and the grave. The Lord won the victory over sin and death, which made it possible for us to be saved.

The resurrection of Jesus is evidence that He was able to free people from sin and the consequences of sin. Suppose that Christ did not rise from the dead would be the same as accepting the opposite: believers are still living in sin. A life of sin will inevitably lead to death as its conclusion. Accordingly, a person who rejects the eternal nature of Christ is setting themselves up for an empty future. A famous atheist philosopher, Bertrand Russell, once offered a depressing description of such hopelessness when he said, "Brief and powerless is man's life. On his and all his race, the slow sure doom falls, pitiless and dark."

As per Adventist.org, Jesus Christ, God's only Son, was born of a virgin, took on our humanity, and died in our place to hold the eternal consequences of sin so we could be reconciled with God (John 3:16). Because He was willing to stand in our place and take the punishment that ought to have been reserved for us, humanity can find forgiveness for our sins through Him. He endured the punishment that ought to have been reserved for us.

In addition, while on earth, Jesus led a perfect and loving life, free from sin, so we may have an example to follow. His life, death, and resurrection opened the door for our salvation and exemplified what true love looks like for us today.

Also Read: 'Resurrection', A Film Focusing On What Happened Between The Cross And Empty Grave, Out In Time For Easter

Old Testament Prophecies in Resurrection of Jesus

Got Question stated that the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ not only validate His deity but also affirm the prophecies in the Old Testament that foretold Jesus' suffering and rebirth. Since Christ was raised from the dead, it validated His previous assertions that He would be resurrected on the third day. If Jesus Christ does not rise from the dead, there is no reason to believe we will either. If it were not for the resurrection of Christ, we would have no hope of eternal life, no savior, and no way to be saved.Moreover, the belief that there is a life after death is fundamental to the Christian religion, and the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a crucial piece of evidence supporting this central tenet.

Christianity is unique among world religions since its founder, Jesus Christ, defied death and promised that his followers would do the same. Every other religion in the world was started by men or prophets whose lives ultimately ended in death. As Christians, we know that God took on human form, suffered and died as a sacrifice for our sins, and was raised from the dead after three days. The tomb was ineffective in holding Him. He is alive, and at this very moment, He is seated in paradise at the right hand of the Father.

Related Article: Jesus Christ's Resurrection Brings Purpose, Justice And Hope To All, Christian Author Explains