51% of Evangelicals Say Trump’s Immigration Policies Conflict With Christian Values

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A new survey suggests that many Evangelical Christians are not convinced that some of President Donald Trump’s major policy positions align with their understanding of Christian values, particularly on issues involving military action and immigration.

According to a Reuters survey conducted June 3–8, a majority of Evangelicals expressed reservations about the administration’s military involvement in Iran. Fifty-four percent said Trump’s use of military force was not consistent with their Christian beliefs, while 41% viewed the policy as compatible with Christianity.

Views on immigration showed a similar divide. The poll found that 51% of Evangelicals believed the administration’s immigration policies conflicted with Christian values, compared with 44% who said the policies reflected those values.

Despite those concerns, Trump's support among Evangelicals remained relatively strong. The survey reported a 52% approval rating among Evangelical Christians, although that figure represented a decline from 61% recorded in August.

Exit poll analysis conducted by the Pew Research Center found that Evangelicals overwhelmingly supported Trump in the 2024 election, backing him over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris by a margin of 81% to 16%.

The White House disputed suggestions that the administration’s policies conflict with Christian principles. Spokeswoman Taylor Rogers pointed to actions supporting religious liberty and the pardons granted to pro-life activists as evidence of the administration’s commitment to Christian voters.

“There has never been a greater president for Christian Americans than President Trump,” Rogers said.

The survey comes amid ongoing debate surrounding the administration’s foreign policy. The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28, stating that the objective was to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Casualties from the conflict have continued to rise. Reports indicate that more than 3,000 people have been killed in Iran, while some human rights organizations estimate the death toll may be closer to 3,600.

Violence connected to the conflict has also resulted in significant casualties elsewhere in the region, including more than 1,800 deaths in Lebanon and over 100 deaths in Iraq, according to governmental and nongovernmental sources.

Immigration policy has generated criticism from several Evangelical organizations.

World Relief, a Christian humanitarian agency that helps resettle refugees in the United States, recently criticized a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy memorandum affecting certain immigrants seeking permanent legal status.

The policy effectively suspended a long-standing process known as adjustment of status, which allowed eligible immigrants already living in the United States to apply for permanent residency without leaving the country.

World Relief President and CEO Myal Greene warned that the policy could have “devastating consequences on families” and called on the administration, Congress or the courts to reverse the change.

The National Association of Evangelicals and World Relief have also warned about the risk of family separation. In a report released in May titled “Joined Together, Torn Apart,” the organizations estimated that more than one million American citizens could face separation from a spouse or child under current immigration policies.

The report followed an earlier study by the NAE and other Christian groups titled “One Part of the Body,” which showed that a majority of immigrants vulnerable to deportation in the United States are Christians.