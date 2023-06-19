Christian School Worker Wins as Appeal Overturns Dismissal Decision Based on Religious Beliefs

Pixabay/ succo

Kristie Higgs, 46, a school worker who was terminated from her position due to her Christian beliefs, has emerged victorious after winning an appeal against a tribunal's decision. It is reportedly a significant win for religious freedom.

Overturning Higgs' Dismissal

According to a report from BBC News, Higgs was unjustly dismissed in 2019 from Farmor's School in Fairford, Gloucestershire, under allegations of gross misconduct. However, on Friday, Jun 16, a judge returned the case to a new tribunal, effectively overturning the previous dismissal ruling. The recent judgment from the appeal court has given her renewed hope, as it offers a glimmer of justice in her long-awaited quest for redress.

In a statement following the appeal's success, Higgs expressed her gratitude for the ruling and her frustration at the delays in "receiving justice." Her words reflect the emotional and psychological toll she has endured throughout the ordeal, yet she remains resolute in pursuing a fair resolution. She also added that Christian parents must be free to bring up their children by their Christian beliefs. On the other hand, Pink News reported that the school worker believes that young children should be protected from the ideology of transgender people, and she also thinks that Christians should be able to speak freely about their thoughts and beliefs without worrying about losing their jobs.

Kristie Higgs' Appeal

The Christian Today reported that Kristie Higgs was dismissed from Farmor's School for sharing critical Facebook posts about transgenderism and sex education. She has lost her case at the employment tribunal. In a weeklong hearing in 2020, Higgs argued that her dismissal amounted to religious discrimination. Nevertheless, Bristol Employment Tribunal determined that the teacher's dismissal was not a result of her Christian beliefs expressed on social media but rather due to what the school considered "gross misconduct." According to the ruling, Farmor's School genuinely believed that Higgs had committed serious misconduct, leading to her termination.

Accordingly, Higgs shared two Facebook posts in October 2018, ultimately leading to her dismissal in January of the following year. One post included a petition expressing concern about Relationships and Sex Education (RSE), while the other shared an article discussing transgender ideology in children's books used in American schools. The school initiated an investigation after an anonymous individual complained about the posts, resulting in Higgs's subsequent dismissal. While the tribunal acknowledged Higgs's Christian beliefs on gender and sexuality, it emphasized that these beliefs did not constitute homophobia or transphobia. Yet, the judge sided with Farmor's School's concerns that readers of Higgs's Facebook posts would interpret them differently and not merely as expressions of Christian beliefs made "in a temperate and rational way."

Moreover, the Belfast Telegraph reported that Higgs appealed the verdict she lost at an employment tribunal after making those claims. With the assistance of the Christian Legal Centre, she filed an appeal in an employment tribunal against the school, claiming that she had been unfairly discriminated against because of her Christian beliefs. Higgs noted that she was relieved that the opportunity to appeal was there. "Over four years on, I am continuing to fight for justice," she added.

