Governing Assembly of Christian Reformed Church Votes to Uphold Doctrine, Denies Appeal to Retain Same-Sex Married Deacon

The governing assembly of the Christian Reformed Church of North America (CRCNA) has made a significant decision, voting not to sustain the appeal made by the Neland Ave., Christian Reformed Church. The request sought to retain a deacon married to a person of the same sex, contrary to the denomination's established doctrine.

Synod's Decision

According to a report from Religious News Service, during the meeting held in Grand Rapids this week, the Synod, representing the highest governing body of the CRCNA, ordered the Neland Ave., Christian Reformed Church to immediately revoke the appointment of "any and all" officeholders engaged in same-sex relationships. The decision was met with mixed reactions but was upheld by the majority. In addition to the ruling regarding the Neland Ave. Christian Reformed Church, the Synod also voted to instruct all classes, which are the regional jurisdictions of the CRCNA, to ensure that pastors, elders, and deacons who publicly disagree with the denomination's stance on human sexuality conform to its doctrine. This further reinforces the Synod's position on same-sex relationships within the church.

Moreover, The Banner reported that the appeal made by the council of Neland Avenue CRC in Grand Rapids, Michigan, against the Synod 2022 order to rescind the decision to ordain a deacon involved in a same-sex marriage was ultimately rejected during Synod 2023. The vote count showed 124 delegates opposing the appeal, with 47 in favor and six abstaining. As mentioned, the decision reached by Synod 2023 came after a thorough review of the situation by an in loco committee, which was authorized to act on behalf of Synod 2022. Deliberations by a Synod 2023 advisory committee and passionate debates among the delegates for and against the Neland council's action played a significant role in reaching this outcome.

On the other hand, the CRCNA, one of the oldest but smallest denominations in the Americas, currently consists of approximately 200,000 members across the United States and Canada. The church has been grappling with tensions surrounding questions of sexuality since last year's Synod 2022, during which delegates voted to affirm the confessional status of the church's position that "homosexual sex" is considered a sin.

Neland Avenue's Appeal

The Grand Rapids church, known for its commitment to extending a warm welcome to all, including the LGBTQ+ community, faces an uncertain future within the Christian Reformed Church (CRC). As the denomination convenes for Synod 2023 from June 9-16, the church's manner of ministry is under scrutiny, Fox 17 reported. In 2022, the CRC codified same-sex relationships as sinful during its annual gathering at Calvin University. This decision elevated the belief to a "confessional" status, putting those who disagree in direct conflict with the church and subject to potential disciplinary action. As a result, Neland Avenue, the Grand Rapids church, was required to rescind its decision to ordain a deacon in a same-sex marriage.

However, Neland Avenue appealed the request, stating that the issue of same-sex relationships should not be a salvation matter that divides churches or denominations. The church has sought to create a space of inclusivity and understanding through scripture studies and testimonials. Meetings between Neland Avenue's council and the in loco committee established by Synod revealed the growing polarization within the CRC. Both sides mourned the prevalence of "echo chambers" and a "winner take all" mentality in the church and broader society.

