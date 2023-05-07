Governor DeSantis Set to Sign Legislation Prohibiting Gender-Affirming Care for Minors and Other Restrictions

Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk

A controversial bill that would restrict physicians from writing prescriptions and carrying out treatments for kids seeking gender-affirming medical care is anticipated to be signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The legislation, which largely followed party lines in the House, would also place new limitations on individuals seeking therapy and outlaw the use of state monies for gender-affirming services.

Legislation Bans State Funding for Gender-Affirming Care, Restricts Adult Access

According to the article in Detroit News, with just a day remaining for the legislative session, the bill was forwarded to DeSantis office. The governor is right now preparing and gearing up to run for presidency and this legislature is the most recent anti-LGBTQ laws that is passed in Florida.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine linked gender-affirming care to child abuse, further underscoring the contentious nature of this measure and alos, Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo claimed that children need time to "realize their gender and accept themselves."

Numerous studies show that gender-affirming treatments, such as hormone therapy and puberty inhibitors, can greatly enhance children's well-being by lowering sadness and suicidal thoughts. Democrats have claimed that the bill limiting access to this type of care in Florida is unnecessary, contending that parents should make medical decisions for their children after consulting with their doctors.

The need for gender-affirming care for children and adults was underlined by Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani, who claimed that such care is crucial to their health and well-being. In the article shared in CBS News, she emphasized that those seeking this therapy merely wanted to be true to themselves and get the medical care they required.

Governor DeSantis, who has championed LGBTQ rights issues in the past, favors the proposal despite resistance. DeSantis is also advocated and pushed limitations for schools to teaching gender and sexuality, a ban on trans students that are plaing sports and a more straightforward way for parents to prevent their children from receiving school materials discussing LGBTQ issues.

Florida Bill Mandates Phone Restrictions and Social Media Safety Lessons in Schools

Following legislation approved by the Florida Legislature this week and currently pending the Governor's signature, children in Florida will soon be forced to learn about social media safety and correct phone use in class.

According to WFTV 9, concerns regarding cellphone distractions and excessive social media use were raised by parents of students at Ribault High School. Students will learn about the possible online risks, especially on social media, thanks to legislation backed by State Senator Danny Burgess.

According to Burgess' suggestion, social media safety education should be incorporated into health classes for students in grades 6 through 12, addressing subjects like disinformation, the permanence of online posts, cyberbullying, human trafficking, and the effects on mental health. Burgess emphasized the significance of addressing these issues in today's digital environment, saying, "If this issue is not deserving of a curriculum, then I don't know what is."

According to the shared article in Yahoo News, parents voiced worries about their children's tendency to be trusting on social media and the hazards they might run into, like pedophiles, con artists, and sex traffickers. Additionally, the bill expressly prohibits access to TikTok on school networks and mandates that schools build guardrails on student laptops. This ensures that pupils can only view stuff appropriate for their age and cannot use school devices to access social media. If the Governor decides to approve it, it will take effect on July 1st.

