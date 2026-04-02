Dozens Killed in Nigeria as Palm Sunday Violence Targets Christian Communities

The image of a crying Nigerian woman. | Photo Credit: Open Doors South Korea

A wave of deadly violence struck Christian communities in Nigeria during Palm Sunday, with gunmen killing more than a dozen people in the city of Jos and retaliatory attacks leaving additional victims as unrest intensified across the Middle Belt and northern regions.

The initial attack occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday in the Anguwan Rukuba area of Jos North, where unidentified gunmen opened fire at a crowded bar and restaurant, according to reports citing the Plateau State Red Cross.

Nurudeen Hussaini Magaji, secretary of the Plateau State Red Cross, confirmed that at least 12 people were killed at the scene.

Following the shooting, violence escalated when a crowd reportedly formed and began attacking bystanders. Local youth leader Mangalle Idris told AFP that the mob “attacked people that were either passing or doing business,” resulting in an estimated 10 additional deaths.

Authorities offered varying casualty figures. Jos North Deputy Council leader Kabiru Sani placed the combined death toll at 27, while Open Doors UK reported 14 deaths at the scene and 13 more at a hospital. Meanwhile, Arise TV cited reports suggesting at least 40 people may have been killed.

No organization has officially claimed responsibility for the attack. Speculation on social media has pointed to Fulani herders or criminal gangs, while Truth Nigeria attributed the violence to Boko Haram, a claim that had not been confirmed by the Nigerian military as of midweek.

Violence spread beyond Jos that same night. In Kahir village, located in Kagarko County in southern Kaduna State, armed attackers stormed a wedding celebration, killing at least 13 people and abducting several others late Sunday night, according to reports. The area is predominantly Christian.

Earlier in the week, militants believed to be radical Fulani groups attacked St. James the Great Catholic Church in Adu, Takum District, Taraba State, vandalizing the property, smashing windows and damaging parish buildings, including the rectory.

Judd Saul, leader of Equipping The Persecuted, said that more than 90,000 Christians in Takum District have fled their homes as violence has intensified in southern Taraba.

According to Truth Nigeria, warnings about potential attacks were issued on March 10 and March 21, but authorities did not take preventive action.

Additional violence occurred last Monday when an explosion, believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, struck a village near Woro in Kaiama district, Kwara State, killing at least one person and injuring several others. The region had already experienced a February massacre that claimed more than 160 lives.

The following day, militants from Lakurawa reportedly ambushed security forces in Kebbi State, killing nine soldiers, a police officer and a civilian after luring them with a distress call.

Also on Tuesday, suspected Fulani militants carried out an attack in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, killing six residents and burning homes in a community located less than 20 miles from Abuja. Security analysts suggested the assault may indicate coordination between Fulani militias and extremist groups such as the Islamic State West Africa Province.