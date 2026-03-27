Iran-Linked Group Claims London Arson Attack on Jewish Ambulances, Threatens U.S. and Israel

Burned ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest, a Jewish charity in London, following an arson attack carried out on March 23, 2026. | Screenshot: Hatzola Northwest Emergency Ambulance Service website

An Iran-aligned militant group that said it was behind the burning of four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity in London has issued fresh threats aimed at the United States and Israel.

The group, identified as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, communicated its warning to CBS News after surveillance footage captured three individuals in London dousing vehicles operated by Hatzola Northwest with fuel before setting them ablaze.

"We'll keep threatening U.S. and Israeli interests worldwide until we've avenged every child in Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and the resistance nations," a representative of the Islamic Movement told CBS News. "We urge people to stay away from Zionist and American interests and individuals to keep themselves safe."

Authorities confirmed that two suspects, both British men aged 45 and 47, were detained for questioning, while police carried out searches at two locations tied to the investigation. A senior officer described the arrests as “an important breakthrough in the investigation,” according to Associated Press.

The terror group first announced its existence earlier this month, shortly after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes following years of tension over Iran's nuclear program, missile development and funding of terrorist groups.

According to reporting by CBS News, the group has taken responsibility for multiple antisemitic incidents across Europe since the latest Middle East conflict intensified, and has circulated propaganda videos via a Telegram channel launched recently.

In remarks to CBS News, the administrator of that Telegram account said the group was responsible for setting fire to ambulances used by Hatzola on Monday. Although the service is rooted in the Jewish community, it provides free emergency medical assistance to anyone in need.

The administrator, identifying himself as Asad-Allah, said the attack was deliberately carried out overnight to avoid casualties, but warned of future risks, stating, “We can do it, potentially.” He also defended the actions by referencing conflicts involving Iran and Gaza, according to CBS News.

Police from the Metropolitan Police responded to the scene early Monday morning, confirming that the arson took place in Golders Green, an area known for its large Jewish population.

No injuries were reported in the incident, though nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution before residents were allowed to return shortly afterward.

The attack follows earlier concerns about antisemitic violence in the U.K. Last October, Christian leaders gathered in prayer for the Jewish community after a separate attack on a synagogue in Manchester during Yom Kippur.

At the time, Greater Manchester Police reported: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31 a.m. GMT by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven toward members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”

“Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38 a.m. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” the 2025 statement continued.