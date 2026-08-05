Fallen Soldier’s Faith, Service and Sacrifice Honored at Texas Megachurch Memorial

Alfredo Munoz, uncle of fallen Army soldier Pfc. Isabella Gonzalez, speaks during an Aug. 1, 2026, memorial service at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. | Screenshot: YouTube/ WFAA

Hundreds of relatives, fellow soldiers, community leaders and other mourners gathered Saturday at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, to honor U.S. Army Pfc. Isabella Gonzalez.

The 19-year-old Carrollton native was supporting military operations against the Islamic State when she and others were killed in an Iranian strike on a base in Jordan on July 17.

Pastor Keith Craft of Elevate Life Church opened the service in prayer, expressing gratitude to God for Gonzalez’s courage and life of service.

“Isabella was a warrior for you, God. And today we honor that example,” said Craft. “May her life remind all of us that true strength is found in walking with you and living for something greater than ourselves.”

Speaking for the family, Gonzalez’s uncle, Alfredo Munoz, remembered her as “a fierce protector, a devoted servant of the Lord.” He said she “fulfilled the calling Christ had for her. We know that every experience that she had was preparing her for July 17th.”

U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill, a Republican representing Texas’ 26th Congressional District, cited Scripture as he compared Gonzalez’s willingness to serve with the calling of the prophet Isaiah.

“In the book of Isaiah, the Lord asks, ‘Whom shall I send and who will go for us?’ And the prophet answers simply, ‘Here am I. Send me,’” he said. “She went the way Isaiah went, not because she was certain of what awaited her, but because she was certain of what was asked of her.”

Gill later referenced the Gospel of John while reflecting on the meaning of Gonzalez’s sacrifice. “Isabella laid hers down for friends she would never meet in a town she would never see again so that we could gather safely tonight in this church under this roof and in this country.”

Prestonwood Senior Pastor Jack Graham also read a message from President Donald Trump, who attended Gonzalez’s dignified transfer and met with members of her family.

“Isabella was a selfless leader, a brave patriot, and a true American hero. But more, she was a beloved daughter, sister, fiancée, granddaughter, and devoted friend. … Our nation will never forget the brief and beautiful life of Private First Class Isabella Gonzalez of the United States Army or her ultimate sacrifice and service to our nation. May God rest her soul and may he hold her in his loving arms forever.”

Delivering the closing Gospel message, Graham said Gonzalez’s Christian faith formed the deepest foundation of her life.

“Not because she was a great American soldier, though we honor that service. Not because she gave her life, though the sacrifice is great, but because she first gave her life to Jesus.” He added: “And because she gave her life to Jesus to follow him as his daughter, as his soldier, the moment she breathes her last breath on this earth, she breathes her first breath in Heaven.”