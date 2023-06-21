Deadly Attack by Fulani Extremists Claims Lives of 46 Christians in Nigeria's Benue State

Unsplash/Emmanuel Ikwuegbu

In a tragic series of events, Fulani herdsmen are accused of killing 46 Christians over the course of two days, June 3 and 4, in a number of villages in Nigeria's Benue state. Reports that the attackers had left a trail of dread and ruin had the neighborhood in a state of shock.

Local accounts state that on June 3, the herders attacked the village of Imande Mbakange early in the morning. 28 Christians were killed in the attack, according to a news release from the Shitile Development Association (SDA) that was signed by its president, Samuel Door, and secretary, Ephraim Zuai.

Violence and Death Persist for Christians in Nigeria

According to the article in Christian Today, another 18 Christians were killed by Fulani herders the following day, with even more brutality. According to the SDA, the attacks were spread out throughout the villages of Michihe, Achamegh, and Mbagene Kpav. Community leaders revealed that 46 Christians were brutally killed during a two-day attack on their communities. They expressed disappointment at the authorities' lack of effective action to stop the violence, even though the identities of the attackers were known to them.

Following the shocking incidents, survivors are said to be leaving their homes and farms in search of a safe haven. According to the SDA leaders, as their people are escaping, herders are taking over their lands and grazing without any restrictions. The leaders disclosed the enormous scale of the catastrophe, explaining that countless lives had been tragically lost across various villages, casting a pall of grief and mourning over the entire region. Despite fear making the accurate gathering of data difficult, the leaders confirmed the gravity of the situation.

In the article that was shared in Christian Persecution, the attacks were confirmed by Alfred Atera, a councilman for the Kastina-Ala Local Government Area, in his press release. Atera called the violence "inhuman and barbaric," and he urged security organizations to step up their efforts to stop this uptick in violence. The unrest in the Katsina-Ala region was confirmed by Catherine Anene, a spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command. She said that in order to stop the violence, law enforcement is being enlisted in addition to other security personnel.

One of the Top Christian Persecutors in the World

According to Open Doors' 2023 World Watch List (WWL) report, Nigeria had the highest number of Christians murdered worldwide in 2022, at a dismal total of 5,014 deaths. Nigeria also has the highest number of Christian abductions, cases of faith-based sexual assault, forced marriages, physical or mental torture, as well as attacks on houses and businesses, and also, the nation also holds the dubious distinction of having several other undesirable characteristics. Nigeria also came in second position for both the number of internally displaced persons and church attacks.

The List claims that in Nigeria, violence is still the biggest and most pervasive threat. Christians are the targets of vicious and indiscriminate killings, mostly in northern Nigeria, but the violence has recently spread to the south. Christian farmers have difficulty accessing farmlands due to the militant Fulanis and "bandits" in the southern woodlands. Christian women and girls are at significant risk of sexual assault and forced marriages because of these militants. The List also draws attention to an alarming increase in kidnappings for ransom, especially those of church leaders.

