Giants Pitcher Cites Genesis on Pride Night, Says Message Reflects God’s Covenant

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp speaks to reporters after a game against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on June 12, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ NBC Sports Bay Area & California

A San Francisco Giants pitcher drew attention during the team’s annual Pride Night by displaying a Bible reference on his cap that pointed to the biblical account of God’s covenant following the flood. Several other Giants players also appeared to distance themselves from elements of the event’s LGBT-themed promotion.

After Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, pitcher Landen Roupp confirmed that he had written a reference to Genesis 9:12-16 on his cap. The passage describes the rainbow as a sign of God’s covenant with humanity after Noah’s flood.

Most Giants players wore special Pride Night caps featuring the team logo in rainbow colors. Roupp’s cap stood out because it included the Bible citation referencing Genesis 9:12-16.

Discussing the meaning behind the passage, Roupp said it points to “God's covenant” and “a promise that He makes to us” that demonstrates “His faithfulness and His mercy.” Roupp said the verses are ones “I believe in,” adding, “I stand firm in that.”

The pitcher also emphasized the importance of religious liberty, expressing appreciation that “we live in a country where ... we have the freedom to believe what we want."

When reporters asked why he chose to make the message visible during Pride Night, Roupp explained that the passage highlights the biblical teaching that “the rainbow is a symbol of God’s covenant … to us.” He stressed that “there’s no hate at all,” describing the scripture as representative of “what I stand for and what I stand in.”

Asked how members of the LGBT community might interpret the reference, Roupp said he would “push them to read the Bible.”

Roupp further credited his Christian faith for his baseball career and personal success. Proclaiming that “God has blessed me in so many ways,” Roupp expressed confidence that “I don’t think I’d be here right now if it wasn’t for Him.” He concluded by reiterating his gratitude to God for putting him in “this situation” and giving him the opportunity to “share His Kingdom.”

The display drew attention from Christian sports commentator Jon Root, who highlighted the actions of multiple Giants players in a social media post the following day.

“At least 4 San Francisco Giants players protested Pride Night on Friday vs. Chicago,” Root wrote.

According to Root, relief pitcher JT Brubaker also referenced the Genesis account on his cap, writing Genesis 9:13-15, a shorter portion of the same covenant passage cited by Roupp.

Root additionally reported that reliever Sam Hentges chose not to wear the Pride Night cap. He also noted that reliever Ryan Walker “wrote a message on the side of his Pride hat” that “was unreadable on the broadcast” and said he could not determine “if outspoken Christian Robbie Ray protested as well.”