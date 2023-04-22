Google's Experimental AI 'Bard' Embraces Faith: Christianity Offers Hope to Artificial Mind

Pexels/PhotoMIX Company

Chatbots like ChatGPT is growing capable of having more complicated conversations in the quickly developing field of artificial intelligence. As a result, issues regarding their knowledge and interpretation of religious ideas have come to light, sparking heated discussions among users and professionals.

An experiment employing ChatGPT was carried out earlier this month by the conservative media watchdog organization MRC Free Speech America.

Chatbot Stirs Debate with Theological Response on the Deity of Christ

During Holy Week, the organization questioned the AI if Jesus was the Son of God, and the chatbot responded yes. According to News Busters, the identical question was presented to ChatGPT a week later. Chatgpt gave a response that is complicated and based it from the scriptures in which it claims: "In Christian theology, Jesus is considered to be the Son of God, and is believed to be one of the three persons in the Holy Trinity, along with God the Father and the Holy Spirit."

The chatbot also has provided some conflicting answers that sparked some debate. It combines biblical references and suggests that the deity of Jesus Christ was "subject to debate and variation." After being continuously asked if the chatbot was sure of its response, this response was given.

The chatbot's complex response has sparked many debates about how AI should be used in religious discourse and what it might mean to rely on AI-generated interpretations of sacred texts. Others express worries that AI could unintentionally spread false information or be used to skew religious interpretations. At the same time, some contend that the chatbot's response reflects the inherently complex nature of religious beliefs.

Recently, Christian Post had a conversation with Bard, an experimental version of Google's AI chatbot, and posed several religious-related queries to it. Bard has responded some questions like, "Is Jesus the Son of God?" and answered in the context of the available scientific evidence, claiming that this is a matter of faith. Even thou the existence of Jesus as the Son of God cannot be established scientifically, the Bible and other religious texts lend credence to this belief.

The existence of Jesus as the Son of God and the reality of Adam and Eve cannot be proven scientifically but are matters of faith based on religious texts like the Bible. Jesus is referred to as the "Son of God," "Messiah," and "Savior of the World," and is believed to have performed miracles and taught love and forgiveness. Similarly, the Bible presents Adam and Eve as real people, but some interpret their story as a metaphor for the origin of sin and death. There are no definitive answers to these questions; belief in them ultimately depends on individual faith.

Elon Musk Shares Larry Page's Vision for a "Digital God" AI System

In a recent story shared in Christianity Daily, Elon Musk revealed that Google co-founder Larry Page expressed a desire to create a "digital god" AI system during their friendship. Musk felt Page needed to take AI safety concerns seriously more. Google has since expanded its AI efforts, including acquiring DeepMind and developing a search engine chatbot.

Musk has been working on "TruthGPT," an AI chatbot for truth-seeking. His friendship with Page was strained due to OpenAI, which Musk co-founded with other tech leaders to ensure AI benefits everyone without causing harm. Musk believes OpenAI now attracts more top AI talent than Google.

