LA Dodgers Relaunch 'Christian Faith and Family Day,' Went Through On-Off Controversial Guest

Pixabay/ Manfred Guttenberger

On Friday, May 26, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced they would relaunch their "Christian Faith and Family Day" event on Sunday, July 30. The event will feature a game between the Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds and a day of worship and activities for families.

Relaunching of the 'Christian Faith and Family Day'

According to a report from CBS News, the announcement comes after the Dodgers recently went through a controversy surrounding their Pride Night event. The team initially invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a satirical LGBTQ+ drag group, to participate in the event. However, they rescinded the invitation after facing backlash from Catholic groups and politicians. The Dodgers eventually apologized and re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who accepted. Also, the team's decision to relaunch their Christian Faith and Family Day event is seen by some as a way to make up for the controversy surrounding their Pride Night event. They said the event is open to all fans, regardless of their religious beliefs.

In addition, ABC7 reported that the Dodgers' Christian Faith and Family Day is an opportunity for the Dodgers to show their support for the Christian community. The event is also a chance for the Dodgers to celebrate the importance of family. However, the team did not release any details about the activities and events that will be taking place at the Christian Faith and Family Day. Still, it stated that the event would be 'family-friendly' and 'celebrate Christian faith and family.' As mentioned, Christian Faith and Family Day are open to all fans, and tickets for the event will go on sale on Thursday, Jun 1.

Dodgers Pride Night Invitation to Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Causes Controversy

The Los Angeles Dodgers have invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their annual Pride Night event, scheduled for Friday, Jun 16. The Dodgers Way reported that their invitation had caused controversy, with some people accusing them of being anti-Catholic. Accordingly, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were founded in San Francisco in 1979. They describe themselves as "a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns." They are also known for their irreverent humor and work promoting human rights and social justice.

Moreover, the Dodgers' decision to invite the Sisters to Pride Night has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have praised the team for its support of the LGBTQ+ community. Others have criticized the team for inviting a group that they believe is anti-Catholic. Florida Senator Marco Rubio has been one of the most vocal critics of the Dodgers' decision. He wrote a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, urging him to intervene and prevent the Sisters from attending Pride Night. "The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a group of self-described 'queer and trans nuns' who mock Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith," Rubio wrote. The group's presence at a Major League Baseball game would reportedly be a deeply offensive and disrespectful act.

On the other hand, the Dodgers have defended their decision to invite the Sisters, saying they are a group that "promotes human rights and social justice." They have also said that they respect the religious beliefs of all people. The Dodgers believed that everyone has the right to express their unique joy and beauty. They asserted, "The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a group that does just that, and we are proud to have them as part of our Pride Night celebration." Furthermore, the controversy over the Dodgers' invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a reminder of the deep divisions that exist in American society over issues of religion and sexual orientation. It is also a reminder of the importance of tolerance and respect for all people, regardless of their beliefs.

