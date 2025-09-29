Michigan LDS Church Shooting: Death toll rises to 4

A Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in suburban Grand Blanc, Michigan, and the surrounding area are engulfed in flames caused by the gunman's arson on September 28, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

A gunman drove his vehicle into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in suburban Grand Blanc, Michigan on Sunday, before a shooting and an arson attack on worshipers during a service, killing four people and wounding nine others.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Thomas Jacob Sanford from nearby Burton, Michigan, a 40-year-old man, but have not yet released a motive.

During a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Police Chief William Renye stated that officers shot and killed the suspect after he rammed through the front doors of the Mormon church and began firing at congregants.

“He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church,” Renye said at a news conference. “Our officers engaged the suspect and he was killed at the scene.”

Authorities confirmed that at least 10 people were struck by gunfire, including the four who died, and several others remain in critical condition at local hospitals.

Investigators also believe the gunman deliberately set a fire inside the LDS church, which quickly spread, filling the area with smoke and making it too dangerous for first responders to conduct a full search.

Officials have warned that the death toll from the fire could rise once crews are able to re-enter the building and continue their investigation. “We do believe that we will find additional victims once we have that scene secure,” Renye said.

Renye reported that the FBI has assigned more than 100 agents to assist with witness interviews, review digital evidence, and investigate the suspect’s background. Search warrants are currently being prepared for the suspect’s residence and electronic records.

President Donald Trump released a statement on Truth Social, saying he had been briefed on the incident and called for prayer.

“I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials,” he wrote.

Without distinguishing between Christianity and Mormonism, He added, “The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”