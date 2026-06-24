PCA Elects Fred Greco as New Stated Clerk, Pledges Servant Leadership

The Rev. Fred Greco addresses the PCA General Assembly after being elected the denomination’s sixth stated clerk in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 23, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ PCA 2026 General Assembly

The Presbyterian Church in America has unanimously elected the Rev. Fred Greco as its sixth stated clerk during the denomination’s General Assembly in Louisville, Kentucky, while also selecting the Rev. Melton “Mel” Duncan as moderator.

Greco, senior pastor of Christ Church in Katy, Texas, emphasized humility, service and unity in remarks to the General Assembly following his election.

Addressing the assembly, Greco underscored his desire to lead through relationships and service rather than authority, telling commissioners, “I am your servant.”

“I am not your boss, I am your servant. I intend to visit every single one of your presbyteries over the next few years. I want to build and strengthen relationships across our beloved denomination,” he added.

The newly elected stated clerk also outlined several priorities for his tenure, including strengthening ties with fellow Reformed denominations.

Greco expressed his commitment to deepening the PCA’s partnership with churches affiliated with the North American Presbyterian and Reformed Council, an organization that includes Presbyterian and Reformed denominations throughout the United States and Canada.

He further noted plans to travel to South Korea later this year to participate in the International Conference of Reformed Churches, a worldwide fellowship of confessional Reformed bodies.

His election follows a months-long search process led by the PCA Administrative Committee. According to the denomination’s publication byFaith, the committee unanimously nominated Greco in January after completing a four-stage search that began in August of last year.

Greco’s path to ministry began far from the pulpit. Raised near Buffalo, New York, he pursued a legal career and practiced corporate law in Cleveland after earning his degree from the University of Michigan Law School.

After sensing a call to pastoral ministry, Greco relocated with his family to Jackson, Mississippi, in 2003 to study at Reformed Theological Seminary. Three years later, he accepted a call to serve Christ Church in Katy, where he has remained as senior pastor.

As stated clerk, Greco succeeds the Rev. Bryan Chapell, whose unexpected retirement last year created a vacancy in the denomination's chief administrative post.