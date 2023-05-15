Persecuted Christians' Resilience Inspiring, Convicting, States Pennsylvania Evangelist

Pexels/Pixabay

As the Christian season of Lent, marked by fasting and self-examination, comes to an end, believers worldwide are reflecting on the lessons they've learned and looking for more attentive ways to live out their religious convictions daily basis, influenced by biblical doctrines.

The verse from Peter's First Epistle (3:18) is one of the driving principles. This verse emphasizes that Christ suffered for sins to lead humanity to God, was crucified, and then spiritually raised. It is thought to have been written by Apostle Peter in the middle of the first century to console Christians undergoing persecution.

Post-Lent Reflections: Believers Contemplate Living Faith More Fully Each Day

According to the article shared in Fox News, the leader of a Christian outreach organization called The Tide Ministry, Don Shenk, stressed the significance of this scripture in a message to Fox News Digital. He claimed that the everything or all of Christianity's foundation starts at the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to him, the scripture clearly states Jesus' mission and purpose.

Shenk explained that Jesus removed the barrier separating us and God by exchanging his perfect righteousness for our imperfections. Shenk maintains that even though the verse was written thousands of years ago, its context and message are still highly relevant today. He elaborated that the text is a part of a story about Christians who are facing persecution for upholding their faith and beliefs in which is still rampant nowadays.

Shenk pointed out that the stories of Christians facing persecution, and sometimes even death, for their beliefs can be both inspiring and challenging for those who have the liberty to openly practice their Christian faith. In the article shared in Vigour Times, additionally, he said that the passage from the First Epistle of Peter serves as a warning in contemporary society. Scripture directs believers to give their mental and physical desires to Christ and live a spiritual life governed by His teachings, claims Shenk.

He did, however, draw attention to the fact that the predominant mentality in modern American society is one of self-expression, where individualism has been exalted to the rank of a creator god. He argued that it is the duty of Christians in contemporary culture to buck this trend.

Also Read: Persecuted Christian's Breathtaking Performance on ‘The Voice’ Captivates Audience

How Some Persecuted Christians Cope with Hardships, They Face

A lot of people, even millions are currently experiencing persecution because of their religion, which is particularly harsh in nations like North Korea, Iran, and China-Pakistan. According to the story here in Christianity Daily, as the lone Christian student in her school while growing up in Pakistan, Tasha Jessen, a contestant on "The Voice," described her experience. Despite facing discrimination because of her religion, she grew to love singing because of her musically gifted parents. She now sings in the praise band at her church in the United States when her family eventually migrated there.

Tasha chose Blake Shelton as her coach after the judges were impressed by her "The Voice" audition. The small Christian community in Pakistan experiences prejudice and is treated as second-class citizen. Christians, especially women, and girls, are susceptible to kidnappings, forced marriages, and forced conversions. Laws against blasphemy are also applied to non-Muslims, and false allegations can result in bloodshed.

Related Article:Rising Religious Persecution: The Top 50 Countries Where Following Jesus Is Most Dangerous in 2023