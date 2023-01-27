Christian persecution refers to the mistreatment, discrimination, or oppression of individuals or groups of Christians based on their religious beliefs. This can take many forms, including physical violence, imprisonment, forced conversion, social ostracism, and economic discrimination.

Christian persecution is a global problem that affects millions of people in countries around the world. It is particularly severe in countries with authoritarian governments or religious minorities, such as North Korea, Iran, and China.

Additionally, many parts of the Middle East and Africa are experiencing a rise in anti-Christian violence. The international community is responsible for addressing and condemning these abuses and supporting the victims of Christian persecution. It is also essential for Christians to speak out against persecution and advocate for the rights of their fellow believers.

Top 50 Countries where following Jesus is a Threat According to The World Watch List (WWL) for 2023

North Korea Somalia Yemen Eritrea Libya Nigeria Pakistan ran Afghanistan Sudan India Syria Saudi Arabia Myanmar Maldives China Mali Iraq Algeria Mauritania Uzbekistan Colombia Burkina Faso Central African Republic Vietnam Turkmenistan Cuba Niger Morocco Bangladesh Laos Mozambique Indonesia Qatar Egypt Tunisia Congo DR (DRC) Mexico Ethiopia Bhutan Turkey Comoros Malaysia Tajikistan Cameroon Brunei Oman Kazakhstan Jordan Nicaragua

North Korea Named Worst Country for Christians in World Watch List 2023

The World Watch List (WWL) for 2023, released by Open Doors, has once again placed North Korea at the top of the list of countries where it is most dangerous and challenging to be a Christian. According to the report, last year alone, over 5,600 Christians were killed for their faith, more than 2,100 churches were attacked or closed, and over 124,000 Christians were forcibly displaced from their homes due to their religion.

The report also notes that almost 15,000 Christians became refugees due to persecution. While the figures for martyrdoms and church attacks are lower than the previous year, Open Doors stresses that these are "an absolute minimum figure," and the decline in data does not suggest real improvements in religious freedom.

In a recent story in Christianity Daily, North Korea has been named the worst country in the world for Christians to live in. The annual study, which tracks the persecution of Christians in over 50 countries, has revealed the communist nation's ongoing hostility towards the faith.

The report documented the various persecution Christians face in North Korea, including imprisonment, torture, and execution. This serves as a harsh reminder of the dire human rights conditions in the country and the need for immediate international action to address the issue. However, the report also emphasizes the unwavering courage and determination of the Christian community in North Korea, who continue to practice their faith even in the face of immense oppression.

Also Read: Mob Violence Against Christians Forces Difficult Decisions in Central India

Reason of Persecuiton in these Countries

In an article in Christianity Today, the persecution of Christians in various countries can be attributed to several factors, which Open Doors categorized into eight groups: Islamic oppression, Dictatorial paranoia, Communist and post-communist oppression, Religious nationalism, Organized crime and corruption, Christian denominational protectionism, Secular intolerance, and clan oppression.

Understanding these reasons is crucial for praying and effectively advocating for persecuted Christians in those countries. While the motivations may differ from country to country, it is essential to recognize the specific challenges that Christians face to support them in the most effective way possible.

Related Article: North Korea Named Worst Persecutor of Christians Worldwide: Believers Sent to Labor Camps Or Killed