Police Seize 200 Explosives from Man Detained at DC Church Hosting ‘Red Mass’

Authorities found suspicious items, including liquid vials and possible fireworks, inside the suspect’s tent outside the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle on October 5, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Fox News

A man was arrested outside a church just hours before it was scheduled to hold a “Red Mass” service, which is a traditional event attended by U.S. Supreme Court justices, and authorities found that he was in possession of 200 explosive devices.

Louis Geri, a 41-year-old resident of New Jersey, was taken into custody on Sunday near the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, shortly before the service was set to begin.

According to a press release from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, Geri, who had previously been barred from entering the cathedral grounds, decided to set up a tent near the building.

While Geri was detained after refusing to leave the premises, authorities discovered “multiple suspicious items, including vials of liquid and possible fireworks, inside of the suspect’s tent.”

It was later revealed that Geri had about 200 explosive devices in the tent, including Molotov cocktails and bottle rockets, as reported by The Washington Post.

“Members of MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team and the Arson Task Force responded to the scene to search the suspect’s belongings. The scene has been secured and there is no threat to public safety,” D.C. police stated.

Geri was charged with possession of a Molotov cocktail, making threats to kidnap or harm individuals, and unlawful entry, with the investigation ongoing.

Court records show that Geri held negative views about U.S. Supreme Court justices, the Catholic Church, Jewish communities, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A judge ordered Geri to be held without bond on Monday.

The Red Mass, an annual event held at St. Matthew’s Cathedral to honor legal professionals and usually scheduled before the Supreme Court session begins, gets its name from the liturgical vestments’ color and the symbolism of fire representing the Holy Spirit.