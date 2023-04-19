Pope Francis Provides Unique Voice for Peace, Says Leader of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

Pixabay/Jörg Upahl

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church leader, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, has praised Pope Francis for providing a unique voice for peace in the world. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Apr. 12, Archbishop Shevchuk said that the pope's leadership has been instrumental in promoting dialogue and reconciliation between different nations and cultures.

Archbishop Shevchuk's remarks on Pope Francis' Leadership

According to Herald Malaysia, the pope's message of peace is a beacon of hope for all those who seek to build a more just and peaceful world, said Archbishop Shevchuk. "His efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and respect for human dignity have profoundly impacted people of all faiths and backgrounds."

The archbishop said Pope Francis has been particularly effective in promoting peace in Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and pro-Russian separatists has been ongoing since 2014. He praised the pope's tireless efforts to encourage dialogue between the parties involved in the conflict and to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

"Thanks to the pope's leadership, there is now a greater awareness of the need for dialogue and reconciliation in Ukraine," said Archbishop Shevchuk. "His message of peace and unity has given hope to all those who long for an end to the conflict and a return to normalcy."

Pope Francis Calls to End Violence in Ukraine

As reported by Vatican News, Pope Francis has prayed for peace in war-torn Ukraine on the conflict's first anniversary, which has claimed thousands of lives. The pope called on all parties to the conflict to cease hostilities and start peace negotiations. He also expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who he said have suffered dramatically from the violence and unrest.

The pope's statement comes as fighting between government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine continues to escalate, with both sides accusing each other of violating a ceasefire agreement signed last year. The conflict has displaced millions of people and has caused widespread destruction to homes and infrastructure.

Pope Francis has been a vocal advocate for peace in Ukraine, calling on political leaders to engage in dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution. He has also met with Ukrainian leaders and visited the country in 2016 to show his support for the people affected by the conflict.

Moreover, Business Mirror reported that Pope Francis used his Easter message on Easter Sunday to call for prayers for the Ukrainian and Russian people and to urge countries to welcome refugees fleeing conflicts worldwide. Speaking to a crowd of thousands in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, the pope said that the grave situation in Ukraine and Russia requires the consideration and solidarity of the global community.

He said peaceful coexistence is possible between the two countries and called on political leaders to engage in dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In addition, the pope also called on countries worldwide to welcome refugees and share the burden of providing for their needs. He said that welcoming the stranger is a Christian duty and that it is essential to remember that refugees are not "just a statistic or a problem to be solved, but brothers and sisters in search of a better life."

