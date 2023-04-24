Pope Francis Announces 2024 Argentina Visit, Orders Archbishop Gänswein to Depart Vatican

Pixabay/Mikdev

Pope Francis has expressed his desire to visit his homeland, Argentina, in 2024, according to an Argentinean journalist, Joaquín Morales Solá, who met the pope during a private audience at Santa Marta. In this Vatican guest house, Francis resides.

Morales Solá wrote about the meeting in an article for the Sunday edition of La Nacion, published on April 23.

Pope Francis Plans to Visit Argentina in 2024, Aiming to Avoid Political Interpretations

According to American Magazine, Francis explained to Morales Solá that he picked the year 2024 for the trip because Argentina will not be holding elections that year; the most recent elections will be in October 2023. He wants to avoid the impression that he is endorsing any particular political party by making the announcement of the visit now. Following the Vatican protocol that forbids the pope from visiting a nation during an election year, the pope is adamant that his visit should not be seen through a political lens.

Additionally, the late Pope Benedict XVI's private secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, was informed by Pope Francis that he must leave his Vatican apartment in the upcoming months.

The pope originally intended to travel to Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay in 2017, but the trip was postponed because of the elections in Chile. Argentina could not be included at that time, though he later traveled to Chile and Peru. In prior talks with several Argentinian newspapers, including La Nacion, the first Latin American pope has referenced a potential trip to Argentina. But this is the first time he's given a specific date for the journey.

Along with describing his itinerary, Pope Francis also declared that he would soon name a new archbishop for Buenos Aires. This comes after Cardinal Mario Aurelio Poli resigned after turning 75 in November.

Another source, US News, says that according to local media sources, Pope Francis, the first bishop of the Catholic Church in Latin America, has stated that he plans to travel to Argentina in 2024. A year will pass after the nation's general elections in October 2023 before this visit occurs. Don't relate me to Argentine politics, please. The pope reiterated that he did not want to be associated with that country's politics.

The Vatican still needs to comment on the anticipated visit. Argentina, where the pope is from, is currently dealing with issues like 100% annual inflation and close to 40% poverty. Pope Francis has traveled to many other nations, including several in Africa, but he hasn't yet made it to Argentina since assuming leadership of the world's almost 1.4 billion Roman Catholics.

Also Read: Pope Francis Provides Unique Voice for Peace, Says Leader of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

Pope Francis Expresses Support for John Paul II and Appreciation for Benedict XVI

Pope Francis recently remarked that he "still misses" Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who continuously offered "good counsels" and was a "permanent help" during their frequent meetings, and that he continues to admire and appreciate both him and St. John Paul II.

Additionally, on April 16, Pope Francis reaffirmed his support for St. John Paul II in response to accusations made by Pietro Orlandi, the sibling of Emanuela Orlandi, a Vatican citizen who vanished in 1983 at the age of 15. According to Catholic News Agency, the pope stressed the sainthood of John Paul II, saying, "John Paul II was a saint in life and is now also formally so after his death. No one can honestly doubt the goodness of Pope Wojtyla."

Related Article: Pope Francis Defends John Paul II, Dismisses Unfounded Allegations