President Bola Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Set Aside Ethnic, Religious Rivalries, Emphasizing Unity and Faith

At the celebration of Eid el-Kabir, which took place at the Dodan Barracks prayer site in Lagos, Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu called on Nigerians to put aside their cultural and religious conflicts. He also emphasized the significance of their country's unity and faith to make it a better place.

President Bola Tinubu’s Address

On Wednesday, Jun 28, at nine in the morning, the Eid prayer began, and Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolah, the Chief Imam of Lagos State, led the congregation in prayer. As per MSN, the Chief Imam was responsible for carrying out the ritual slaughtering of a ram, which was meant to represent Prophet Ibrahim's submission to Allah's mandate. President Tinubu thanked the All-Mighty Allah for the excellent health and wealth of the nation. He reportedly prayed that all Nigerians might have the same happiness and success.

As mentioned, the president emphasized the necessity of collective efforts and reminded the populace that Allah does not ask anyone to take on more than they are physically or mentally capable of handling. He encouraged faith in the nation's ability to triumph over obstacles and highlighted the necessity for Nigerians to come together to contribute to the growth of their country. "No religious identity, no tribal identity, let us live with one another in joy and prosperity. Nigeria will see peace, stability, and God will grant peace to those of us at the war front," President Tinubu noted.

Moreover, on the observance of Eid el-Kabir, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, spoke on behalf of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and sent wishes of happiness to Muslims all over Nigeria and within the state. He wished the Muslims happiness during the holiday. Hamzat pointed out the necessity of praying for the nation's leaders and their accomplishments in their separate responsibilities and asked everyone to come together to support President Tinubu's efforts to build the country.

According to a report from Daily Trust, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria and the running mate for president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the most recent elections, is asking for Muslims all around Nigeria to spend time praying for the nation at the numerous Eid prayer grounds, adding that "Nigeria is currently in need of prayers." Similarly, Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, has admonished Nigerians not to let the current adversity and the aggressive attitudes of leaders in the country undermine their faith in God.

Ethnic and Religious Rivalries in Nigeria

Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust stated that around 182 million people live in Nigeria, and the vast majority adhere to either Islam or Christianity as their religious affiliation. Throughout history, these two primary denominations have coexisted without conflict. However, ever since the country gained its independence, several confrontations have involved various ethnic and religious groups. Because of the expansion of extremist groups such as Boko Haram and radical Fulani herdsmen in recent years, there has been a rise in the percentage of attacks resulting in fatalities. Accordingly, these acts exacerbate racial and religious tensions, threatening the nation's safety. Change needs to be performed from the highest and lowest levels of society to bring together Nigeria's incredibly diverse population, which is ethnically and religiously based. In addition, rebuilding confidence and establishing stability in the nation requires progress in the economic sphere and toward religious harmony.

