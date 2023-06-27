President Dallin H. Oaks Highlights Jesus Christ's Central Role in the Plan of Salvation at 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

Pixabay/?? ?

Leaders, emphasizing the central role of Jesus Christ in the plan of salvation. Before mission leaders gathered at the Missionary Training Center on Friday, Jun 23, President Oaks highlighted the unique understanding of the plan held by the restored Church of Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ's Central Role in the Plan of Salvation

Based on a report from The Church News, during his speech, President Oaks referred to the plan of salvation as a map that guides individuals on their journey through mortality toward their Heavenly destination. He highlighted the immense love of Heavenly Father, who, out of love for His children, sent His Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to be the Savior and Redeemer of humankind. In contrast to the traditional concept of only heaven and hell, President Oaks revealed that Heavenly Father has a better plan in place, consisting of different degrees of glory where individuals can dwell according to the laws they choose to follow. These kingdoms of glory surpass human comprehension and are made possible through the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

As mentioned, President Oaks further emphasized Jesus Christ's significance in God's salvation plan. Referring to the second edition of "Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ," President Oaks drew focus on the plan of salvation and encouraged missionaries to deepen their understanding of this crucial doctrine. He stressed the importance of sharing the eternal truths with others while respecting their agency to accept or reject them.

New Edition of 'Preach My Gospel' Missionary Manual

In an impactful opening message at the four-day 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders held at the Provo Missionary Training Center, President Russell M. Nelson, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, unveiled an eagerly anticipated update to the "Preach My Gospel" missionary manual on Thursday, Jun 22, Newsroom reported. President Nelson brought up the transformative potential of the new edition, urging the attendees to delve into its teachings along with the scriptures and guidance from living prophets. He assured them that embracing these invaluable resources would bring blessings in their personal lives and enhance their ability to effectively share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Moreover, Deseret News reported that President Nelson addressed the 138 couples attending the 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, through a prerecorded video. Later in the morning, he held a briefing for local media at the MTC, followed by a public release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org at noon. Accordingly, the manual's latest edition has undergone a significant alteration, particularly in its subtitle, which can be found on the cover. The first edition of the guidebook for missionary work was named "Preach My Gospel," while the second edition has been titled "Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ." On the other hand, church members are encouraged to view and utilize "Preach My Gospel" as a valuable resource rather than solely a missionary guide.

