Southern Baptist Leaders Urge Biden, Congress to Support Israel

Pixabay/ MotionStudios

Southern Baptist leaders Brent Leatherwood and Clint Pressley have taken a significant step in reaffirming their support for Israel by sending letters to President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders on October 2, 2024. This action comes at a critical time, as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate and the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel approaches.



In their joint letters, Leatherwood and Pressley emphasize the long-standing challenges Israel has faced since its establishment in 1948, including numerous attacks and violations of its sovereignty. They strongly condemn antisemitic ideologies and terrorist actions aimed at destroying the Jewish people and state. The leaders also address recent events, such as Iran's missile attacks on Israel, which have further heightened regional tensions.



The letters reference a resolution passed at the 2024 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Indianapolis. This resolution condemns the October 7 Hamas attacks, commits to standing with the Jewish people, opposes all forms of antisemitism, rejects calls for Israel to disarm or agree to a ceasefire without the release of hostages, and urges international support for Israel's pursuit of a just and lasting peace.



Pressley expressed his hope that these letters would raise awareness and reassure Israel of continued support, stressing the importance of remembering the severity of the October 7 attacks. Leatherwood stated that the letters serve as a reminder of Southern Baptists' support and encourage U.S. leaders to maintain their commitment to Israel's right to exist and defend itself.



The Southern Baptist leaders view Israel as a crucial ally and the only democracy in the Middle East, fighting against terrorism. They believe in standing with Israel in the justice of its cause and see its existence as part of God's providence. While reaffirming their support for Israel, Southern Baptists also commit to praying for a just and lasting peace in the region, contingent on Israel's security, the release of hostages, and the protection of innocent lives in the Middle East.



This action by Leatherwood and Pressley underscores the Southern Baptist Convention's continued commitment to supporting Israel and its right to exist and defend itself, while also advocating for peace and justice in the region. Their letters serve as a powerful reminder of the strong ties between the Southern Baptist community and Israel, and the importance of maintaining these relationships in times of conflict and uncertainty.