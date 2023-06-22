Surge in Abortion Rates Witnessed Once More in England, Wales

Unsplash/Gayatri Malhotra

The number of abortion in England and Wales surges as this becomes a call for attention. Abortion rates according to the report of the Department of Health and Social Care have been increasing yearly in high numbers.

There were 123,219 abortions carried out on women living in England and Wales from January to June 2022, representing a startling increase of 17,731 compared to the same period the year before.

Rising Abortion Rates in England and Wales Spark Controversy

According to the article in Christian Today, over half of the abortions performed over this time period (54%) were do-it-yourself procedures completed at home utilizing the "pills by post" service, a troubling new practice that may be contributing to the rise. The 1,428 abortions because the newborns were diagnosed with impairments were also noteworthy.

Given the current pattern, 2022 is predicted to surpass the record-breaking amount of 214,256 abortions in 2021. On January 1, 2024, the official figures for 2022 are expected to be released. Right To Life UK spokesman Catherine Robinson expressed grave alarm about the rising statistics, calling them "a national tragedy." Robinson said that each of those abortions represented a societal failure to protect the lives of the unborn and to offer sufficient assistance to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

The controversial increase in abortion numbers is hitting the headlines just as abortion campaigners, led by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), are advocating for further liberalization of abortion laws. They are citing the tragic death of Baby Lily, who passed away between 32 and 34 weeks gestation, as a case for the complete decriminalization of abortion, which would allow terminations for any reason up until birth.

Financial Stress Influencing Pregnancy Decisions Causing the Increase of Abortion

According to the story in The Guardian, Clare Murphy, the chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service has given her remarks on the recent data of the increased abortion rates, and suggested that the current crisis on the cost of living in England and Wales may be the that is impacting women's pregnancy decisions. Murphy acknowledged that the financial burdens experienced by numerous households were undeniably influencing women and their partners to make challenging decisions regarding the continuation or termination of a pregnancy.

The increase in abortions has corresponded with a growing demand for BPAS services, a trend Murphy believes is unlikely to shift amidst the current economic climate characterized by rising interest rates and high inflation. Recent researches were conducted by the charity revealed that most of the women who undergoes abortion are part of the lower socio-economic society, as compared to those families who are wealthier.

Murphy further speculated on the potential long-term demographic transformations influenced by the economic crisis. According to Daily Mail, she noted that there could be substantial alterations in childbearing patterns and family sizes in the future. She also stated that every woman has a choice in delaying to have kids, limiting the number, or by not having it at all. It maybe due to personal preferences or financial status.

