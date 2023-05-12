Texas Legislators Greenlight School Chaplains in Response to Escalating Mental Health Crisis

Unsplash/Pete Alexopoulos

The Texas Legislature has enacted a law allowing the hiring of chaplains in addition to school counselors in public schools. All chaplains are required to receive endorsement from a group recognized by the United States under the Act, which was primarily passed along party lines. These are The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Department of Defense.

Supporters of the legislation, including State Rep. Cole Hefner, contend that it provides a new tool for addressing mental health crises in schools. Critics, however, worry that it might result in a religious influence in public schools. The interfaith organization Texas Impact's advocacy director, Joshua Houston, said that the state of Texas is unquestionably moving toward a favored faith.

Texas Legislature Passes Bill to Allow School Chaplains, Sparking Controversy

According to the article in CBN, State Representative Gene Wu (D-District 137), who opposed the use of public funds to pay for religious services, tried to stop schools from paying chaplains with those funds, sparking additional controversy over the bill.

The CEO of the National School Chaplain Association, Rocky Malloy, addressed these criticisms, asserting that the bill would enhance school safety and respect for students' religious perspectives. He insisted that chaplains work within an individual's beliefs and convictions, emphasizing that their role is not to convert people to religion.

According to Spectrum Local News, Rev. Jennifer Hawks, the legal representative for the Baptist Joint Commission, emphasized that the majority of nationally certified chaplains are aware of the limits of religious freedom while recognizing the importance of the endorsement standards for chaplains.

In a written statement, Hawks questioned the necessity of the legislation. Given the range of issues facing public education in the state, she expressed uncertainty about what problem this legislation was solving for Texas families. Hawks suggested that if the problem was a need for more school counselors, the legislature could have utilized a portion of the Texas budget surplus to allow school districts to hire additional trained and qualified school counselors. She criticized the decision to establish a new position without any accountability or oversight and without considering the unique context of children in public schools.

Other Views About This Passed Legislation

According to another source, the Washington Post said that the religious goal of the NSCA and its parent organization, Mission Generation, has drawn criticism from the Texas Freedom Network, a group well recognized for opposing the school chaplains law.

Mejia emphasized that Mission Generation's goal was explicitly stated on its archived website: to "influence those in education until the saving grace of Jesus becomes well-known, and students develop a personal relationship with Him." Such a mission, critics contend, could blur the distinction between education and religious indoctrination in public schools.

This claim has further fueled concerns over the organization's influence on education, especially in light of the NSCA's affiliation with Mission Generation. In addition, Mission Generation's website claimed to have made "record-breaking progress" in reaching public school students worldwide with the Christian Gospel, referred to on the site as the "Good News."

Mission Generation's apparent backing from the Texas government fuels the debate. In a video released on the organization's Instagram account, Julie Pickren, a member of the State Board of Education and the NSCA board, can be seen applauding the idea of chaplains proselytizing to students.

