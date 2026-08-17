Thousands Expected for ‘March for Jesus’ in Buenos Aires on National Holiday

Thousands gather near Argentina’s National Congress in Buenos Aires for a March for Jesus rally on Nov. 18, 2024. | Photo credit: March for Jesus

Christians from churches across Argentina will march through central Buenos Aires on Monday, Aug. 17, joining a public day of prayer, worship and proclamation called "March for Jesus."

The march begins at 1 p.m. at Avenida de Mayo and Perú Street and sets off at 2 p.m. toward Plaza de los Dos Congresos, where the main event will take place.

The date coincides with Argentina's national holiday commemorating the "Passing into Immortality" of Gen. José de San Martín.

The program will include praise, worship and prayer for Argentina and its authorities. Musicians and representatives from various faith communities will also participate.

Organizers have described the event as a public expression of evangelical unity and an opportunity to bring a message of faith, peace and hope to the city's streets. They expect a large turnout, with believers attending from across the country.

The Buenos Aires march follows a recent gathering in Rosario. On Nov. 18, 2024, a large crowd of Christians gathered at the Monumento Nacional a la Bandera (National Flag Memorial) for a collective day of worship and prayer.

"March for Jesus" traces its roots to London in 1987, where it grew out of a collaboration between Youth With A Mission, Pioneer and Ichthus Christian Fellowship.

The first march drew some 15,000 people — well above the 5,000 its organizers had expected. The movement spread over the years to countries around the world.

The Ichthus Church recognizes Roger Forster as one of the founders of March for Jesus, noting that "the praise marches begun in London gave rise to an international movement."

Since then, the march has taken place in dozens of countries. Gathering Christians from different denominations to pray publicly for their nations remains a core objective.

Argentina hosted a similar mobilization in 2017, when thousands of Christians gathered to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. The march moved through central Buenos Aires on Nov. 25 that year and ended at Plaza de los Dos Congresos. According to the publication Caminos Religiosos, it drew more than 40,000 people.

Organizers say the Aug. 17 march follows in that tradition.

This article was originally published by Diario Cristiano, Christian Daily International's Spanish edition.