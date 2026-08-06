UMC Pastor Adam Hamilton Wins Kansas Democratic Senate Primary

Adam Hamilton | Screenshot: YouTube/ Adam Hamilton for Kansas

United Methodist megachurch Pastor Adam Hamilton has secured the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in Kansas after defeating 10 other candidates in a crowded primary field.

During the campaign, he also set a Kansas fundraising record by bringing in nearly $3.7 million in his first 62 days.

“Thank you, Kansas,” Hamilton’s campaign posted on Facebook after the race was called for the lead pastor of Resurrection Church in Leawood. “On to November.”

Hamilton will face incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in the November general election. Marshall also won his party’s primary by a wide margin, according to NBC News.

Hamilton, 62, graduated from Oral Roberts University in 1985 and later earned a Master of Divinity from Southern Methodist University. He and his wife, LaVon Hamilton, have two children and one grandchild.

During President Barack Obama’s second term, Hamilton served on an advisory council focused on faith-based and neighborhood partnerships. He also preached at Obama’s second inaugural prayer service and has authored more than 30 books.

Known for his progressive theological views, Hamilton spent years advocating for the United Methodist Church to reverse its opposition to same-sex marriage. In February, he formed an exploratory committee and launched a listening tour to assess support for a possible independent Senate campaign.

Hamilton formally entered the race as a Democrat during an April press conference, describing himself as “dedicated to leading from the center.”

Before he officially announced his candidacy, the Kansas Republican Party filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Hamilton of improperly using church resources to support his exploratory effort.

A spokesperson for Hamilton’s campaign rejected the allegation as politically motivated, telling The Christian Post that the video referenced in the complaint was informational and did not encourage viewers to support a potential campaign.

According to information released by the Hamilton campaign in May, he supports abortion rights and opposes tariffs. He also favors raising the federal minimum wage and establishing either term limits or age limits for public office.