In a ruling issued on Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett disproved Democrats' expectations that her confirmation would mark the end of Obamacare.

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 to overturn lower court decisions in Texas and other Republican-led states that had knocked down the individual mandate component of the Affordable Care Act, reports Newsweek.

Barrett joined Justices Stephen Breyer, John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Brett Kavanaugh in the court's majority decision.

With that considered, it's worth remembering that Democratic Party officials have previously warned that justices like Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett would ascend to the Supreme Court and overturn Roe v. Wade and Obamacare, as per the Washington Post.

However, both voted in favor of keeping Obamacare in place on Thursday. Their primary case against Justice Barrett during the campaign season was based on this premise.

They've said a mouthful

According to Fox News, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, stated in a press release that "a vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions."

When pressed Thursday for response on his past comments, Schumer's office referred to a news release applauding the court's ruling but omitting any mention of Barrett or Schumer's previous claims against the judge.

But Schumer was hardly the only Democratic politician to blast Barrett.

In an interview last year, the Democratic Senate Whip Dick Durbin said that then candidate was on Trump's assignment to get rid of Obamacare.

"We just chatted for a minute, and I really wanted to try to understand her experience as a person when it came to health care because she is being sent on assignment to the Supreme Court by President Trump," he said. "And we know what that assignment is, eliminate the Affordable Care Act."

Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., referred to her on the first day of her confirmation hearings as "a judicial torpedo" who was out to derail Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA).

"This Supreme Court nominee has signaled in the judicial equivalent of all caps that she believes the Affordable Care Act must go, and that the precedent protecting the ACA doesn't matter," said Whitehouse.

During Barrett's confirmation hearings, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said in an interview that Republicans "want her on that court to hear the Affordable Care Act case... so that she can strike it down."

Hirono also stated that Barrett's nomination "poses a clear and present danger, an immediate danger, to the healthcare of over 20 million Americans who have healthcare thanks to the Affordable Care Act."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former Democratic presidential candidate and current senator from Massachusetts, said that Barrett will "work to gut" the Affordable Care Act. She also described Barrett as a "right-wing ideologue who does not represent the majority of Americans."

Barrett's nomination is also being "fast-tracked" according to Senator Bob Casey, D-Penn., who said in a speech on the Senate floor that the Obamacare case is the reason for this.

To provide more samples, Dan McLaughlin of the National Review went through some of the Democratic Party's claims in an article titled, "Justice Amy Coney Barrett Proves Democrats' Obamacare Doomsaying Wrong."

Fox also noted that none of the Senators' Offices, save Schumer, had responded to their request for comment.